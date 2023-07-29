Charlotte shooting ends in crash, multiple arrests, police say

A shooting in Charlotte Friday night ended in multiple arrests after a driver at the scene led officers on a high-speed chase and soon crashed, police said.

The person who was shot was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release on Twitter.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Injury Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/tgOO1chymB — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 29, 2023

Officers had just arrived at the shooting scene on Prospect Drive in north Charlotte when the driver bolted “at a high rate of speed,” police said.

Charlotte firefighters tended to the person who was shot, according to CMPD.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going, police said.

“A pursuit ensued as this was considered a crime dangerous to life,” according to the news release.

The driver crashed at Cinderella Lane and Sugar Creek Road, and no one was hurt during the pursuit, police said.

Multiple people were taken into custody, but police didn’t release their names Saturday or say if they’ve been charged. Police also haven’t named the person who was shot or what they believe prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.