Charlotte shooting suspect caught after police chase prompts Rock Hill schools lockdown

A police chase of a murder suspect that started in North Carolina ended in South Carolina with the suspect in custody and prompted a lockdown at three Rock Hill schools Thursday afternoon, officials said.

There was heavy police presence, including a Charlotte police helicopter, late Monday afternoon around Interstate 77 and Firetower Road south of Rock Hill near Rock Hill High School, officials said.

Campus doors at Rock Hill High, Castle Heights Middle and Independence Elementary were locked. All students and staff were kept inside as law enforcement pursued and caught the subject in the woods near I-77, according to York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Rock Hill school district officials.

Rock Hill school district officials said they notified parents of students at all three schools. The lockdown was lifted when the subject was caught, officials said.

NOTICE: Police activity in the area between I-77 at Firetower Rd. & Feamster Ln. in Rock Hill. A person that CMPD was chasing to of their jurisdiction jumped and ran from a car in this area. Working on getting a description on the person now. Follow for updates. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/WD7OgbSxMr — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 20, 2021

The suspect was wanted for a homicide on Long Grass Court earlier Monday afternoon, CMPD reported. A woman died after being shot several times, CMPD said in a statement. The suspect fled in a car into York County, CMPD said.

CMPD didn’t release the name of the suspect.

After the initial car and helicopter pursuit ended in woods near I-77 — close to the Rock Hill city limits — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police pursued the suspect on foot , said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

