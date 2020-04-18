Charlotte small businesses in limbo as stimulus loan program runs out of money

After revenue at Cass Bradley’s photography business dried up, she spent weeks trying to find a lender that would accept her application for the federal government’s $350 billion small business loan fund.

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union, where she had an account, was sending customers through a third-party lending platform. Still, her accountant advised her that she would be more likely to get in the line for funding if she went directly to a big bank.

Every bank she turned to was only accepting existing customers. Finally, PayPal announced last week it would start offering the loans, and she was able to submit an application.

But on Thursday, the program ran out of money as businesses clamored to apply. Bradley’s application is still pending with PayPal.

The depletion of the relief funds has left Charlotte’s small businesses in the lurch as the coronavirus has already forced them to close and lay off or furlough many employees.

Meanwhile, Congress is gridlocked over negotiations to replenish the program, with Democrats arguing that any legislation should also include funds for state and local governments and for businesses that may have had trouble accessing the program initially.

But for those who missed out, or are uncertain of their application status, it’s another snag in what has been a frustrating and confusing process.

“The politicians are telling us that this is going well,” said Michael Brawley, owner of Brawley’s Beverage. “The day this rolled out i saw the president on TV say there were some minor glitches, i got it worked out quickly. … And here I am almost two weeks later with nothing. Through no fault of my own.”

Michael Brawley, owner of Brawley’s Beverage, is one of thousands of business owners who have applied for a small business loan program, part of the federal stimulus package. He still doesn’t know if the government received his application in time before funds dried up. More

Has the program worked?

The Small Business Administration reported Friday that 39,520 businesses in North Carolina were approved for the Paycheck Protection Program, totaling $8 billion, before the funding ran out.

North Carolina was 16th in terms of the money lent out to small businesses, despite being the ninth largest state.

On a call with reporters Friday, Thomas Stith III, the SBA Director for North Carolina, said the agency approved 14 years worth of loans, compared to its normal volume, in the span of 14 days. He said it’s difficult to compare states in terms of the total loans given out because the number of eligible small businesses and lending institutions in each state varies.

“The amount of financial support our business received in a very short time period is to be commended,” he said.

Republicans are pushing to add an additional $250 billion to the program, but rejected the Democrats’ proposal to make changes to the aid and fund hospitals, food stamps and local and state governments.

“I have already heard from North Carolina business owners who are worried about the future of their company and employees now that the program has run out of funding,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said in a statement Friday.

In an email, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat whose district includes portions of Charlotte, also said she’s heard from constituents who are suffering and have been denied PPP assistance. But she said it’s critical that minority and women-owned businesses have access to the relief.

Small business owners say the political fights are delaying their much-needed help.

“It is frustrating that they’re able to get things passed for these industries that are too big to fail,” said Dan Wade, co-founder and head brewer at Wooden Robot Brewery. “But when it comes to small business owners, it seems like both sides of the aisle don’t seem to prioritize that we are taken care of.”