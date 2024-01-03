This Charlotte spot is one of the ‘most legendary’ restaurants, Southern Living says

Charlotte’s food scene is full of popular new and old restaurants, cafes and diners with even more on the way. One local spot has been named among the most legendary restaurants in the South.

Southern Living magazine released a list of iconic restaurants that have had a lasting impact on their communities with their food, atmosphere and hospitality.

From old-school diners and cafes to upscale spots for special occasions, several restaurants across the region were included, but only one from North Carolina made the list: Alexander Michael’s in Charlotte, which has also been named by CharlotteFive as one of Charlotte’s Classic Eats.

Alexander Michael’s has been a Fourth Ward bar and eatery for more than 30 years, but the building has been around since 1897. People have reported paranormal activity, hearing their names called softly by disembodied voices or feeling as if they had been grabbed when no one was there. Makayla Holder/mholder@charlotteobserver.com

“Named for its original owners, Alexander Michael’s (or “Al Mike’s,” as locals know it) is the kind of tavern that seems like it’s part of the neighborhood architecture, as expected as street lamps or sidewalks. That could be thanks to the reliability of its cast of characters: Today’s proprietor is Steve Casner, who worked as general manager on its debut night in 1983,” the report states.

“This cozy space initially housed the Crowell-Berryhill Store when the building first opened in 1897. Order a boilermaker or half-pound burger while you admire the bar made from the oak doors that once led into Charlotte’s first skyscraper.”

“Your neighborhood tavern no matter where you live”

Alexander Michael’s, nestled in a historic Fourth Ward home, has been a staple in the city for decades. Before becoming a beloved neighborhood tavern, the building also served as a general store, political center, paint store and thrift shop, CharlotteFive previously reported.

The interior of Alexander Michael’s, also known as Al Mike’s, has an arrray of old advertisements and awards. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive file photo

Influenced by European pubs, Al Mike’s offers a wide variety of small bites, soup, sandwiches, pastas, local brews and more. Even after all these years, you can still expect the same ambience with very little changes to the restaurant’s decor or menu.

Alexander Michael’s 4th Ward Stroganoff with aged beef, mushrooms, red wine and shallots. Al Mike’s is in Fourth Ward Uptown Charlotte. Alex Cason

[RELATED: Fourth Ward’s restaurant gem: How has Al Mike’s stayed true to itself all these years?]

“Each time I had to change, build, repair or upgrade anything, the goal was that our customers walk in and say, ‘I can’t tell that you did anything,’” Casner previously told CharlotteFive. “Priorities shift but the goal remains constant … to make sure, as best we can, that whoever comes in here leaves with the thought that they would like to return again.”

You can find the full list of the South’s most legendary restaurants from Southern Living’s report online at southernliving.com.