Charlotte steelmaker Nucor plans production plants in Southeast, Midwest

Nucor Corp. plans to build two transmission tower production plants — one in the Southeast and one in the Midwest — two build up the Nucor Towers & Structures business it started last spring with a deal to purchase two small companies.

Charlotte-based Nucor is not disclosing for now the expected construction price for the two projects nor the states that are under consideration, says spokeswoman Katherine Miller.

On June 7, Nucor announced it had agreed to buy Summit Utility Structures and the related Sovereign Steel Manufacturing for an undisclosed sum.

They are based in eastern Pennsylvania and according to the business analytics firm Dunn & Bradstreet have about 80 employees altogether.

Nucor said at the time it intended to use the companies as the base for what will be a top national producers of utility transmission towers, substations, telecommunication towers and structures for highway signs.

