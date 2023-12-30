Charlotte suspects sought in attack on Chipotle worker over their bill, SC sheriff says

A Charlotte man and woman are being sought in an attack on a Chipotle worker during a dispute involving their order, authorities said Friday.

A woman argued with the worker over the order, and a man pushed the worker to the floor of the restaurant in Indian Trail, South Carolina, just after 9 p.m. Dec. 10, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a post on Facebook Friday.

The man then began hitting the 20-year-old worker, “pulling her hair and jerking her around,” Faile said.

The woman who argued with the worker joined in the assault, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The two customers left the restaurant before deputies arrived, but a witness got a description of the Dodge Charger the suspects left in and a tag number, Faile said.

Investigators also obtained store video and video taken by a witness, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helped identify the suspects, the sheriff said.

Warrants obtained Wednesday charged 36-year-old Jamel Bernard Williams with assault and battery, first degree, and 34-year-old Kayla Nicole Pyle with assault and battery, second degree, Faile said.

“The warrants are active and have been entered into the national database for wanted persons,” the sheriff said.

He called the assault “completely unjustified.”

The sheriff said he didn’t know what was said between the woman and the worker, “but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant.”

The worker complained of pain but declined treatment at the scene, Faile said. She sought treatment on her own after the incident, but the extent of her injuries is unknown, he said.

A male juvenile who was with the two customers hasn’t been identified and won’t be charged, the sheriff said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the case to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select option 4. Callers can remain anonymous.