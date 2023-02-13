Charlotte teen, 15, shot and killed while playing video games, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified a 15-year-old who was shot while playing video games on Sunday.

At approximately 4:04 p.m., police responded to a residence at the 9800 block of Coriander Court in east Charlotte. Officers found Steven Gomez had been shot and he died at the home, according to a CMPD news release Monday.

Gomez was playing video games when he was shot by someone in the home, CMPD Maj. Brad Koch told WSOC Channel 9.

Police are not charging anyone with a crime for Gomez’s death at this time, officials said.

“Homicide Unit detectives will continue to investigate this case and will consult with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office as needed upon completion of their investigation,” CMPD said in a release.