Charlotte teen was robbed, shot and killed, police say. 18-year-old charged with murder

Police late Friday announced an arrest in Tuesday’s robbery, shooting and killing of a Charlotte teenager.

Yimere Joyner was pronounced dead at the scene after police found the 19-year-old “unresponsive from a gunshot wound” in the 1700 block of Camp Greene Street just before 5 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police news release.

That is near Freedom Drive west of uptown.

WSOC aerial footage showed police at an apartment complex.

Police charged 18-year-old Nyquan Demartrice Marriner with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Mecklenburg County Jail records.

Marriner remained jailed without bail Saturday, jail records showed.

Police aren’t saying if the robbery was random.

The homicide was the city’s 53rd this year.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police Detective Blair Fitch at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous, police said.