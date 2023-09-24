Charlotte telehealth firm Let’s Talk Interactive files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

A telehealth firm based in Charlotte has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to records at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

Let’s Talk Interactive filed the voluntary bankruptcy petition on Sept. 21. The company’s secured and unsecured debt — excluding debts owed to insiders or affiliates — is less than $7.5 million, the filing shows. As a result, the firm was eligible to file for bankruptcy under subchapter five, which doesn’t require it to receive creditors’ approval for its repayment plan.

The company estimated its assets and liabilities totaled between $1 million and $10 million, with an estimated creditors count between one and 49.

