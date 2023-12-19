Charlotte’s top trends of 2023: The biggest TV shows, concerts, sports, recipes, people
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As 2023 is coming to a close and we’re looking ahead to the new year, Google has revealed the moments, people, topics, events and places that have had the biggest impact online across the U.S. — and the Charlotte area.
As part of Google’s 2023 Year in Search, you can check out the top trending searches to see what people around the country were looking to do, listen to, eat and more in different cities.
From shows to sports, here is a look at what Google found were the top trends in the Charlotte area in 2023:
Top trending “tour” searches
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Renaissance World Tour (Beyoncé)
It’s All a Blur Tour (Drake)
Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour (Jonas Brothers)
Unreal Unearth Tour (Hozier)
[RELATED: Charlotte’s ballroom scene: All about the Black LGBTQ+ space that inspired Beyoncé]
Top trending “tv show” searches
“The Last of Us”
“The Night Agent”
“The Golden Bachelor”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“Shrinking”
Top trending “near me” searches
Pawn shop near me
Farmers market near me
Temp agencies near me
Movies near me
Driving range near me
Top trending “versus” searches
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Honduras vs Haiti
Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder
Nashville vs Inter Miami
Colorado vs Stanford
Here’s a look at the biggest trends of the year nationally, according to Google’s Year in Search 2023:
Top trending “news” searches
War in Israel and Gaza
Titanic submarine
Hurricane Hilary
Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Lee
Top trending “people” searches
Jeremy Renner
Travis Kelce
Tucker Carlson
Lil Tay
Top trending “tv show” searches
“The Last of Us”
“Ginny & Georgia”
“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“Wednesday”
[RELATED: ‘Fiction inspired by fact’: How accurate is Netflix’s new show about Queen Charlotte?]
Top trending “movie” searches
“Barbie”
“Oppenheimer”
“Sound of Freedom”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
Top trending “recipe” searches
Grimace shake
Lasagna soup
Chicken cobbler
Black cake
Pumptini
You can check out other top trends across the country from Google’s Year in Search 2023 online at https://trends.google.com.