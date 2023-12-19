Charlotte’s top trends of 2023: The biggest TV shows, concerts, sports, recipes, people

As 2023 is coming to a close and we’re looking ahead to the new year, Google has revealed the moments, people, topics, events and places that have had the biggest impact online across the U.S. — and the Charlotte area.

As part of Google’s 2023 Year in Search, you can check out the top trending searches to see what people around the country were looking to do, listen to, eat and more in different cities.

From shows to sports, here is a look at what Google found were the top trends in the Charlotte area in 2023:

Top trending “tour” searches

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Renaissance World Tour (Beyoncé)

It’s All a Blur Tour (Drake)

Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour (Jonas Brothers)

Unreal Unearth Tour (Hozier)

Top trending “tv show” searches

“The Last of Us”

“The Night Agent”

“The Golden Bachelor”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Shrinking”

Top trending “near me” searches

Pawn shop near me

Farmers market near me

Temp agencies near me

Movies near me

Driving range near me

Top trending “versus” searches

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Honduras vs Haiti

Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder

Nashville vs Inter Miami

Colorado vs Stanford

Here’s a look at the biggest trends of the year nationally, according to Google’s Year in Search 2023:

Top trending “news” searches

War in Israel and Gaza

Titanic submarine

Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Lee

Top trending “people” searches

Damar Hamlin

Jeremy Renner

Travis Kelce

Tucker Carlson

Lil Tay

Top trending “tv show” searches

“The Last of Us”

“Ginny & Georgia”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Wednesday”

Top trending “movie” searches

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Sound of Freedom”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Top trending “recipe” searches

Grimace shake

Lasagna soup

Chicken cobbler

Black cake

Pumptini

You can check out other top trends across the country from Google’s Year in Search 2023 online at https://trends.google.com.