Charlotte transportation startup counts Hugh McColl, Malcomb Coley among clients

Local entrepreneur Myles McGregor launched his transportation startup amid the pandemic to build a solid income and, more importantly, to support his passion for a career in music.

What he didn’t expect were the local legacy clients his business would attract to help him grow closer to that goal.

“So I want to say about six to eight months into it, I had some really great advisers,” McGregor told CBJ. “One by the name of Malcomb Coley. He called me one day and asked me to go pick up about $100,000 worth of wine for him in Augusta, Georgia. I did that about two, three times, and after that third time, I guess I earned his trust to kind of tap into his network.”

The startup, Charlotte Immaculate Services, was founded in 2021 as a “jack-of-all-trades” business. It offered everything from home cleaning to gutter services. But with a key referral from Coley, Charlotte managing partner at accounting firm EY, the company settled into its niche of luxury transportation and never looked back.

The company now provides concierge-like services primarily to high-level executives, retired employees, senior citizens, business owners and board members across the Charlotte region. One regular passenger McGregor didn’t see coming is Hugh McColl, former CEO and chairman at Charlotte’s Bank of America Corp.

