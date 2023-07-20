Charlotte trash worker by day; drug dealer by night. Now he’ll spend 15 years in prison.

United States District Attorney Dena King describes 56-year-old Gary Davis two ways: He was a city of Charlotte sanitation worker by day and a “prolific” fentanyl trafficker by night.

Davis was sentenced to over 15 years in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in Charlotte, according to the United State’s Attorney’s Office.

Davis met a confidential source in 2021 and sold them 20 grams of fentanyl, according to court documents. Later he sold the source a kilogram of the drug and arranged to sell him a second kilogram in the future.

Days after this sale, investigators arrested Davis and seized 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl from his vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly and one kilogram has the potential to kill more than 500,000 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

“Davis laundered his drug proceeds by buying luxury vehicles and renting several stash houses in Charlotte, which he used to store his drugs and drug proceeds,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators seized six luxury vehicles, $300,000 in drug proceeds, and more than 16 kilograms of fentanyl from Davis, according to court documents.

Davis has a prior federal drug trafficking conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“By day, Davis was as a sanitation worker for the City of Charlotte. By night, he was a bulk trafficker of fentanyl, a deadly substance that is devastating our communities,” King said.