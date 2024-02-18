Charlotte vote on ordinances targeting homeless was ‘safety theater’ | Opinion

City Council

The writer is political director of Action NC.

Regarding “Council votes to reinstate criminal penalties for 6 acts,” (Feb. 12):

Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting was a lesson in how all of our grievances are connected. Housing, criminal justice, mental health, public health, economic inequality, racism — these interconnected issues were on full display.

While every council member made some mention of the need for “holistic approaches,” seven of them nonetheless pushed aside everything we know about real solutions to big social problems like poverty, housing instability and mental health. To appear credible on public safety, these seven council members performed “safety theater,” championing police, jail and court interventions that don’t work. This distracting rhetoric and their hollow solutions sap critical attention and resources away from the hard work of forging the political will and attention necessary to address these crises. It was shameful.

Robert Dawkins, Charlotte

Gun violence

Regarding “1 dead, several injured in shooting at Chiefs parade, police say” (Feb. 15):

With guns taking more than 40,000 lives annually — and the No. 1 killer of children in this country — it is time for the Republican Party to put innocent lives over the NRA. Over and over, they’ve failed to pass any common-sense gun control because of their allegiance to special interest groups. Our Founding Fathers did not mean for the Second Amendment to allow Americans to kill one another. It’s time for common-sense gun laws to help reduce the killing of innocent people in this country.

Kenneth Holder, Mooresville

Leandro funding

How many years does it take to provide a sound, basic education to all N.C. children? In 1994, a judge ruled that children were being deprived of a sound basic education guaranteed by the state constitution. In 2022, the N.C. Supreme Court ordered the legislature to fund the Leandro plan. Yet, on Feb. 22, the current court will reopen the case, bowing to pressure from politicians. North Carolina has billions in unused revenue that could fund the Leandro plan, but the legislature instead funds private school vouchers and tax breaks for the rich. It’s time to stop hoarding our tax dollars and invest in future generations. Give the kids their money!

Eileen Hanson-Kelly, Salisbury

Candidate mailers

My mailbox has been filled with mailers from candidates for local, state and federal office who tout themselves as “Christian.” One of the candidates was entangled in an illegal ballot-harvesting scheme that led to a re-do of his 2018 race, yet he has the gall to run for office again.

One’s religion and devotion to it is shown daily by the life you lead and how you treat all people. It is not based on stating in 48-point bold type on a mailer that you are a “Christian.” Nor do these same people have the right to turn America into a theocracy or condemn others whose beliefs and lives do not fit their rigid view of the Kingdom of God or American society.

Tony Hilton, Landis

Navalny’s death

The free world mourns the death of Putin opposition hero Alexei Navalny at age 47 in a Russian prison. His fate was virtually predetermined when he flew back to Russia from Germany. Here’s a stark lesson of what can happen to citizens who actively oppose dictators. Warning to Trump supporters!

Constance Kolpitcke, Cornelius

The border

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Senate passed a well-crafted bipartisan border security bill that was a good example of the kind of thoughtful, necessary compromise needed to seriously address border and immigration issues. House Republicans, predictably, refused to consider it. They appear to be motivated by two things: the desire to scuttle any fix for the border issue that involves compromise, and the need to have a political bludgeon to use against Biden in the upcoming elections. Every American should be thankful that politicians of such small minds and perverted motivations weren’t present when the U.S. Constitution, a study in serious and thoughtful compromise, was being written.

Jonathan Murray, Charlotte