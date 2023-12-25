Charlotte woman arrested for robbing bank in Matthews

Officials arrested a Charlotte woman who robbed a bank on Saturday, the Matthews Police Department reports.

At approximately 9:21 a.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Truist Bank on Fincher Farm Road in Matthews.

Staff at the bank said a female went inside, demanded cash, and fled in a black sedan.

Officer Tim Aycock with Matthews PD said the suspect was able to steal money from the bank during the robbery but could not say how much.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officials in the Criminal Investigations Division were given the case after the initial investigation was conducted by the Patrol Division.

Detectives identified Ariel Janmarie Anderson of Charlotte as a suspect and found her on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson was arrested and charged with Common Law Robbery.

She is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail with a $10,000 secure bond.

