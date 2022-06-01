Charlotte woman arrested in New York faces murder charge in drowning death of her son

Mecklenburg County prosecutors are working with their counterparts in New York state to extradite a woman back to Charlotte who has been charged with murder in the drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday.

Natalia Suero was arrested in Westchester County, New York, on May 28, two days after a warrant was issued for her arrest, CMPD said in a news release.

On March 12, around 9 a.m. Suero approached an off-duty officer at Park Road Park and said her child was unresponsive in a pond, according to police. The officer found her son, Jonathan Suero and began performing CPR until Medic arrived.

Jonathan was pronounced dead at Atrium Main hospital, according to CMPD.

