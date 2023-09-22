Charlotte woman charged after dog attack. Dogs didn’t have rabies shot, CMPD says

A dog owner is being charged after her two dogs bit two women near University City apartments. The dogs didn’t have up-to-date rabies shots, police said Friday.

The two dogs escaped from their leash and ran away from their owner on Monday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. While out of her sight, they attacked a woman near Mallard Glen apartments, which sits next to a preschool off of Mallard Creek Road on Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive.

The Cane Corso mix dogs — a mastiff breed — also attacked the woman’s daughter, who was trying to help, WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported.

Paramedics took both women to the hospital with serious injuries, and CMPD’s Animal Care and Control euthanized both dogs. Lab tests showed the dogs tested negative for rabies.

Their owner, who police have not named, was cited for leash law violation and an unprovoked bite, both of which are Class 3 misdemeanors.

On Wednesday, a dog hospitalized a 5-year-old who was playing outside its home on Fairchase Avenue, near the intersection of North Graham Street and West Sugar Creek Road, police said. That dog was also euthanized, and did not have its rabies vaccinations, CMPD officials say. Authorities have not said whether lab tests showed if the dog had rabies. Police also did not disclose the breed of the dog.

Dog bite laws in NC

When a person goes to the hospital with a pet bite, North Carolina state law requires health care workers send a bite report to Animal Services so an officer can investigate.

Any dogs, cats or ferrets who have bitten someone must be quarantined for 10 days. It is unclear how officials determined the dogs in these cases would be euthanized and tested for rabies.