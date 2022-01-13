Charlotte woman found shot to death in a Tennessee rental cabin, sheriff’s office says

A Charlotte woman was found shot to death in a rental cabin in Tennessee this week, officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman with a gunshot wound in a cabin in the 3200 block of Smoky Ridge Way, southwest of Sevierville. First responders and officers found the woman ‘s body inside and a man outside on the ground, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. He appeared to have jumped from the third story balcony of the same cabin, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tatina Buddington, 28, of Charlotte was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Daekwon Dodd, 26, also of Charlotte, was taken to a hospital in Knoxville, where he remained as of Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s detectives and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t say how Buddington and Dodd knew each other or why they were in Tennessee together. No details were provided about suspects, a motive or if any charges had been filed.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.