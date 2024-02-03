Charlotte woman found unconscious has died. Police tracked boyfriend to Mississippi.

A Charlotte woman found unconscious in her home died at a hospital, and police said Friday her boyfriend was arrested in Mississippi.

Police declined to say how they believe 21-year-old Nataly Martinez died.

Officers arrived at the home in the 8400 block of Strider Drive in southeast Charlotte about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Medic took Martinez to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, police said.

Police initially obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Freddy Renteria on charges of attempted murder. On Friday, police updated the warrant to a murder charge.

As police closed in on Renteria in Mississippi, Renteria “attempted to take his own life” and was taken to an area hospital, according to CMPD.

Preliminary autopsy results from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office “confirmed homicide and not natural causes” in Martinez’s death, police said in the release.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call CMPD homicide unit Detective Ben Condron at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.