Charlotte woman heads to prison for role in pandemic loan fraud scheme

A Charlotte woman pleaded guilty to her role in a million-dollar COVID-19 fraud scheme.

The Department of Justice said Jeannetta Blackmon took advantage of pandemic loan programs to net more than $1.5 million for herself and others.

From April 2020 to November 2021, investigators said Blackmon submitted falsified documents to get disaster relief loans from the Small Business Administration.

Blackmon received more than $319,000 in disaster relief money, investigators said. She also admitted to receiving more than $300,000 in loan preparation fees from customers who paid her to prepare and submit fraudulent applications for pandemic relief loans on their behalf.

Her customers received more than $1.2 million in disaster relief funds, prosecutors said.

Blackmon pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges and faces up to 30 years behind bars.

