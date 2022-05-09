Charlotte Woman Said Her Family Is Being Evicted After Daughter Twerked At Apartment Pool

A Charlotte woman said she’s being evicted from her apartment after her 21-year-old daughter and a friend twerked in the pool at the complex. According to The Charlotte Observer, Marshette Foster said a concierge at the Element SouthPark apartment approached her daughter, Alanah Foster, on April 30 and told her someone had reported the twerking.

Alanah, according to Marshette, apologized to the concierge and said they would stop. The concierge also allegedly told Alanah that she had too many guests at the pool. Marshette, who is Black, said white residents have brought groups of four or five people to the pool, but she has never seen the concierge say anything to them.

In response to the allegations, Element SouthPark management said Alanah and her guests displayed “extremely unacceptable behaviors” at the pool, including fighting.

“Resident statements and video show the resident and her guests performing acts of public nudity, fighting, and other extremely unacceptable behaviors for any of our residents to witness, but it is especially unacceptable due to the presence of small children,” Element SouthPark said in a statement to The Observer.

The apartment also defended itself against accusations of racism.

“We are proud to be a diverse community with residents and team members from all backgrounds,” the management said. “Our community amenities are for the enjoyment of all residents.”

According to the statement, multiple resident complained about the behavior of Alanah and her friends.

“After several resident complaints regarding the actions that occurred in our amenity spaces, we were obligated to enforce the lease which each resident signs and agrees to when moving into our community,” the apartment stated.

Marshette denies the accusations about fighting, nudity and other unacceptable behavior.

“They’re making us out to be unkempt, uncouth, that we don’t follow the rules,” she said. “It’s not true. It’s like they’re fabricating.”

Story continues

The family said they have been constantly harassed at the apartment since they moved into the home in July. One of the incidents allegedly happened in late July when someone reported Marshette, saying she was having sex in the pool.

“I looked at the video, and you were not having sex in the pool,” a concierge later said in response to the complaint, according to Marshette. “We’re sorry this happened.”

Another incident happened in January when an intoxicated white female guest at the apartment punched Alanah in the mouth and caused her to bleed, Marshette said. The guest and an intoxicated resident who she was with, according to Marshette, confronted Alanah after blaming her for holding up the line of cars trying to get through the parking gate, which was broken.

The family received an eviction notice on Friday following the latest dispute. A Charlotte lawyer has advised the family to stay in the apartment beyond the deadline as they file legal papers to contest the eviction in court.