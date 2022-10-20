Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car

A woman said she was kidnapped at gunpoint after a stranger jumped in her car in west Charlotte earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Channel 9 that after an investigation, they’ve determined no crime was committed.

Police say a rental company repossessed the woman’s vehicle for nonpayment.

According to CMPD, the repo driver realized the woman was sleeping in the car when he stopped to secure the vehicle’s tires.

Detectives tell us there was no intention on the woman’s part to criminally deceive and she will not be charged.

