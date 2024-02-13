Charlotte has some of the worst drivers in the US, says Forbes. Here’s why
Which of North Carolina’s two most populated cites has some of the worst drivers in the country, according to a new study?
It’s not Raleigh.
In Forbes Advisor’s list of cities with the worst drivers published on Thursday, Charlotte landed at No. 15.
How did that happen? To determine which cities had the worst drivers, Forbes Advisor compared the 50 most populated cities across five metrics using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, the study says. A five-year average was used for all metrics, with data from 2017-2021.
The five metrics were:
Number of people killed in fatal crashes
Total crashes
Crashes involving a drunk driver
Crashes involving a distracted drivers
Crashes involving speeding
According to the study, Charlotte had roughly 10.18 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents. The city also had 4.12 fatal crashes involving speeding per 100,000 residents, putting it at No. 8 in that category nationally.
Charlotte wasn’t the only North Carolina city that made the list, with Raleigh coming at in No. 43.
Here are the top 10 cities with the worst drivers, according to Forbes Advisor:
Albuquerque
Memphis
Detroit
Tucson
Kansas City
Dallas
Louisville
Phoenix
Fort Worth
Tampa
Is it illegal to not use a turn signal on the road? (Blink, blink.) Here’s NC law
Is it against the law to run a stop sign in a parking lot in NC? It’s complicated
Is it illegal to give a cop the middle finger in NC? Here’s what the law says