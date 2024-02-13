Charlotte has some of the worst drivers in the US, says Forbes. Here’s why

Which of North Carolina’s two most populated cites has some of the worst drivers in the country, according to a new study?

It’s not Raleigh.

In Forbes Advisor’s list of cities with the worst drivers published on Thursday, Charlotte landed at No. 15.

How did that happen? To determine which cities had the worst drivers, Forbes Advisor compared the 50 most populated cities across five metrics using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, the study says. A five-year average was used for all metrics, with data from 2017-2021.

The five metrics were:

Number of people killed in fatal crashes

Total crashes

Crashes involving a drunk driver

Crashes involving a distracted drivers

Crashes involving speeding

According to the study, Charlotte had roughly 10.18 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents. The city also had 4.12 fatal crashes involving speeding per 100,000 residents, putting it at No. 8 in that category nationally.

Charlotte wasn’t the only North Carolina city that made the list, with Raleigh coming at in No. 43.

Here are the top 10 cities with the worst drivers, according to Forbes Advisor:

Albuquerque Memphis Detroit Tucson Kansas City Dallas Louisville Phoenix Fort Worth Tampa

Is it illegal to not use a turn signal on the road? (Blink, blink.) Here’s NC law

Is it against the law to run a stop sign in a parking lot in NC? It’s complicated

Is it illegal to give a cop the middle finger in NC? Here’s what the law says