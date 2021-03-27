Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN FINLEY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

America’s Black politicians have a long history of calling out the nation’s racism. But few have taken to poetry and written that their city is “void of a moral compass” and “rapes you of your breaths.”

Nikuyah Walker, the first Black woman to be mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, has posted poetry on Twitter and Facebook that has drawn national attention for descriptions of a picturesque college town that is indelibly linked to a slave-owning U.S. president and a deadly white nationalist rally.

“Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is,” Walker wrote on Wednesday. “It rapes you, comforts you in its (expletive) stained sheet and tells you to keep its secrets.”

The mayor of the majority-white city in the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills followed up with a longer and cleaner version. Charlottesville, she wrote, “lynched you, hung the noose at city hall and pressed the souvenir that was once your finger against its lips.”

It ends by stating that the city of 47,000 “is anchored in white supremacy and rooted in racism. Charlottesville rapes you and covers you in sullied sheets.”

Walker’s words have resonated with some who said she captured the Black experience while communicating in the same way many people do these days: through artful expression on social media.

“This is a new era of Black electeds,” said Wes Bellamy, a friend of Walker’s, a former Charlottesville vice mayor and interim chair of Virginia State University’s political science department.

“We don’t follow the same playbook that individuals used before,” said Bellamy, who has come under fire for his own tweets in years past. “We emote in different ways. We utilize technology in different ways to get our points across.”

But others, including two of Walker’s fellow council members, said her rape metaphor was “hurtful to victims of sexual assault and rape, and deeply unfair in how it presents Charlottesville to the world.”

“We should not gloss over our difficult history of race relations,” City Council members Heather Hill and Lloyd Snook said in a joint statement. “But as elected officials, we must choose our words carefully.”

Hill and Snook, who are both white, said they were “appalled” at the threats Walker has received from the post. And they said they can “only dimly understand the present-day impact of America’s history of slavery, lynching and sexualized violence toward Black people in general, and toward Black women in particular.”

Charlottesville is home to the University of Virginia. It's where Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. president, lived and owned Black Americans who were enslaved. They included Sally Hemings, who is widely believed by historians to have given birth to several of Jefferson’s children.

Walker did not respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment. But on Thursday night, she offered no apologies during a Facebook live interview with Bellamy.

"It did exactly what I was hoping that it would do, besides the everybody-across-the-country-talking-about-it part,” she said of her social media posts. “But I wanted it to hit a nerve.”

Walker grew up in Charlottesville and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Virginia Commonwealth University, according to her bio on the city’s website.

The mother of three spent years working as a social justice advocate and held nonprofit jobs that included substance abuse clinician and HIV prevention educator. She was also employed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Walker ran for office as an independent and was elected to Charlottesville’s five-member City Council just a few months after the Unite the Right Rally in 2017.

Hundreds of white nationalists had descended on the city in part to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Violence prompted authorities to force the rally to disband. Afterward, a woman was killed and dozens were injured when a car driven by a self-avowed white supremacist plowed into a crowd of peaceful counterprotesters.

Walker said on Facebook Live that she was clear about who she was from the beginning.

“You all said you wanted something different," she said. "You all said you were open to being challenged.”

Bellamy, who lives in Charlottesville, told the AP that the city has made a lot of improvements in recent years. But he said there are still many Black people who lack hope and feel they have no opportunities.

“I’ve had a lot of people say she told it exactly like it is,” he said of Walker. “And I’ve had some people say, ‘Help me understand why she used that language.’ But I haven’t heard a person I’ve spoken to, specifically a Black person, say that they did not agree with what she said.”

Nadia Brown, a political science professor at Purdue University, said her research has found that many black female leaders, especially within their own communities, are seen as relatable figures. And many have taken to social media to advance social justice causes, such as Black Lives Matter.

“And so in this way, Mayor Walker is 100% in line with Black women elected officials, not just mayors but those who are serving in Congress,” Brown said.

But, Brown added, Walker's words could also provide fuel to those pushing back against the nation's current reckoning with its past.

Some of Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidates are already responding to Walker's posts. Among them is Peter Snyder, an entrepreneur and former Fox News contributor who lives in Charlottesville.

“Unfortunately, this insanity has become more common among our extremist leaders in Richmond and across Virginia,” Snyder said, adding that “woke liberals focus, foster, and coddle Critical Race Theory and this kind of extremism.”

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Echo Park's encampment wasn't the hazard it was made it out to be

    Neighbors of Echo Park Lake painted a picture of a dirty, dangerous encampment. That wasn't the reality on the ground.

  • Women, LGBT people and students protest for rights in Turkey

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul on Saturday for anti-government protests, demanding amid a heavy police presence the reversal of recent decisions by Turkey's president that affect students, women and the LGBT community. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a surprise decree a week ago ending Turkey's participation in a landmark treaty aimed at protecting women from violence. About a thousand women and allies turned up Saturday to protest the country's withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention.

  • 'Super Smash Bros.' and laundry service? UCLA living suite life in Indy 'frat house'

    The UCLA men's basketball team has quickly adapted to its home away from home for the NCAA tournament, even if it's supposed to be a COVID-19 bubble.

  • Black farmers speak out against the 'festering wound' of racism in agriculture

    House agriculture committee hearing comes on the heels of $5bn being allocated to farmers of color earlier this month Rod Bradshaw stands in a field of wheat on his farm near Jetmore, Kansas. Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP For the first time in US history, members of the House agriculture committee heard from Black farmers on the impact of systemic discrimination by the department of agriculture (USDA). Thursday’s hearing came on the heels of $5bn being allocated to socially disadvantaged farmers of color earlier this month as part of the coronavirus relief and economic stimulus package. The funding – $4bn for debt forgiveness, $1bn for other forms of support – is meant to account for generations of mistreatment of farmers of color by the USDA. “This festering wound on the soul of agriculture must be healed,” said congressman David Scott of Georgia, who was born on a farm in South Carolina owned by his grandparents and now serves as the first ever Black person to chair the committee. Black farmers offered familiar testimonies of racism in the industry and from the USDA. Sedrick Rowe, an organic peanut farmer in Georgia, spoke of crop buyers telling him they are done buying peanuts for the day when he shows up. PJ Haynie of the National Black Growers Council told of Black farmers getting by on non-irrigated land while their white neighbors used USDA assistance to irrigate theirs. Once making up about 14% of US farmers, Black farmers make up less than 2% today. Many were forced out by racist lending practices by the agriculture department that led to vast losses of land, income, profits and generation wealth. That wealth cannot be regained. Black farmers will never get the land they lost back. But the USDA seems to be trying to foster a renewed trust in the department. Tom Vilsack was appointed to be secretary of agriculture for a second term. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters In addition to Scott’s landmark appointment in December, the USDA, perhaps as an acknowledgment of Tom Vilsack’s second term as agriculture secretary being met with disappointment by many Black farmers and leaders, named Dewayne Goldmon, former executive director of the National Black Growers Council, as the USDA’s first-ever senior adviser for racial equity. And, if confirmed, Jewel Bronaugh will be the first Black woman to serve as deputy secretary for the department. Still, Black farmers remain skeptical. “That’s all very much good intention. But the foundation of the USDA is crooked,” said Michael Carter, a Virginia farmer, of the seemingly reactive diversity efforts. “You can’t put a new roof on and expect the foundation to be straight again.” Scott asked Vilsack on Thursday how much of his time will be devoted to getting the $5bn in stimulus funds in the hands of Black farmers. Vilsack responded that he has no doubt his staff understands this is at the top of his list in terms of priorities. “This is a meeting I’ve been advocating for for 30 years,” said John Boyd Jr . “On behalf of every Black share cropper and Black farmer we thank you for finally hearing our cries.” John Boyd Jr., center, president and founder of the National Black Farmers Association, speaks at a press conference on 26 August 2020. Photograph: Christian Gooden/AP But as president and founder of the National Black Farmers Association, Boyd said his phones were ringing off the hook with farmers asking when they will get the relief. By the end of the four and a half hour hearing, that rollout was still not clear. Boyd, who has advocated on behalf of Black farmers and brought issues of inequality to the forefront for decades, urged swift movement to implement this debt relief. “This should’ve been doing in the first place,” he said over the phone. Reminded of his own advocacy towards Thursday’s hearing, he remained resolute. “You don’t think about it. You got so many hurdles, so many fights.”

  • Pelosi Appoints First Black House Sergeant-At-Arms, Gen. William J. Walker

    Walker, the commanding general of the D.C National Guard, is a decorated veteran guardsman and former DEA special agent.

  • Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters

    Police in the capital of Belarus arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march Saturday to call for the resignation of the country's authoritarian president. The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year but were dormant during the winter. Protests broke out in August after a disputed election that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

  • U.S. to distribute 11 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots next week - White House

    The U.S. government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week in its continued effort to get 200 million shots in people's arms in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's term, the White House said on Friday. The United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by the end of May, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, told reporters. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc expect to hit their target of supplying 220 million shots between them in the first quarter of 2021, he added.

  • From $15 million to $0: As racial tensions simmered, Trump administration sought to defund DOJ 'peacemaker' unit

    Trump's budget tried to zero out the $15 million of DOJ's Community Relations Service, which works on the nation's most intense flashpoints on race.

  • Police officers are victims in almost half of all hate crime prosecutions

    Police officers are victims in up to half of all hate crime prosecutions, statistics show, as body-worn cameras have made it easier to bring abusers to justice. For North Yorkshire police, 53 per cent of all prosecuted hate crimes in 2019/20 involved a victim who was a police employee or officer, compared with less than a fifth in 2017/18. West Midlands police said 43 per cent of all hate crimes charged in its area had a police victim, while Gwent Police, Warwickshire, West Yorkshire and the British Transport Police the figure was a third or more. For most forces, the proportion of police victims has increased over the last three years, a freedom of information investigation by the Law Gazette shows. The Metropolitan Police, where 29 per cent of all hate crimes charged involved staff, told the online legal news website that its officers are subjected to an average of five hate crimes a day. The figures come in the wake of last week’s 'kill the bill' protest in Bristol, where 21 officers were attacked and injured in a night of violence against the new police powers laws. One officer was dragged from his colleagues before being repeatedly stomped on and kicked. A third demonstration is expected to take place on Friday evening. A hate crime is when an individual shows hostility towards one of five protected characteristics, namely race, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and disability. The rise of body-worn cameras is one factor behind the increasing charge rates for police victims, some experts suggested, as it provides prosecutors with solid evidence that will help lead to a successful conviction.

  • Vicente Luque sees Tyron Woodley finish setting him up for ‘great things

    On Saturday, no. 10 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque approaches arguably the biggest fight of his career. He takes his first pay-per-view co-main event spot against former UFC welterweight champion and current no. 7 ranked welterweight Tyron Woodley. In his last 14 fights (all with the UFC), Luque was victorious in 12 of them with his only losses coming to no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards and no. 5 ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson. Luque’s impressive run with the promotion includes six performance bonuses, with three Fight of the Night bonuses and three Performance of the Night bonuses. Regardless of whom he is fighting, Luque puts on a show for the fans. He expects nothing less for his co-main event spot against “The Chosen One.” “The expectations for this fight are really good. I feel super ready and I think it's gonna be an action-packed fight,” Luque said. “Every single fight of mine, I bring the aggressiveness, the action, and that’s what I’m gonna do in this one.” Luque says he does not anticipate the fight to go the distance either, which comes as no surprise. Out of Luque’s 19 professional victories in MMA, 17 of them have come by way of either knockout or submission. “I see a finish for myself. I don’t know if it’s gonna be a submission or a knockout,” Luque said. “But I do see myself finishing this fight and all the focus is here right now.” It may be convenient for fans and media to get an idea of what could be next for “The Silent Assassin,” assuming the best case scenario happens for Luque. But while Luque refuses to look past his current opponent, he does see big opportunities headed his way with a victory over Woodley Saturday. “I can’t tell you who I’m gonna fight next because I first gotta beat Woodley,” Luque said. “But beating a former champion, I think it’s gonna set me up for great things.” UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Biden invites Xi, Putin and other leaders to virtual White House climate summit in April

    President Biden has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to join other world leaders at a virtual White House climate summit April 22-23.Why it matters: The White House intends to showcase its climate policies and spur more ambitious actions from other nations as the world remains off course to achieve the global warming goals of the Paris climate agreement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Having China, currently by far the world's biggest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases, represented at the meeting is crucial for making progress on this issue. Russia is also a major emitter and a significant producer of fossil fuels that contribute to global warming. The Biden administration is aiming to reset U.S. climate diplomacy, having moved to rejoin the Paris agreement via executive order on his first day in office. Former President Trump had exited that agreement and frequently dismissed the existence and seriousness of human-caused climate change.Others invited to the summit include the leaders of Japan, India and the European Union.What they're saying: "In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition," the White House said in a statement Friday. Between the lines: The White House is aiming to showcase its own ambitious climate goals at the summit by proposing new emissions reduction targets shortly before the meeting. The administration has an overall goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but climate scientists and advocates have called for steep reductions to be made prior to 2030 in order to meet the 2050 goal and hold warming to no more than 1.5. degrees Celsius (or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. In recent weeks, for example, special climate envoy John Kerry has told other countries, including China, that more must be done to reduce emissions by 2030.Be smart: While the emissions targets discussed at this meeting won't be binding, it will be aimed at building momentum for climate diplomacy ahead of the next major round of U.N. climate talks scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.What to watch: The summit will be streamed live for the public. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China's Beijing offers home-made coronavirus vaccines to foreigners

    China's capital of Beijing has started offering domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners, the city's foreign affairs office said on Friday. Foreigners without the city-backed insurance scheme will pay 93.5 yuan ($14.29) per dose for the two shot-based regimen, while vaccination would be free for those covered by the insurance. In its notice on social media, the city did not identify the vaccines to be given to non-Chinese, but said they would make use of "inactivated" coronavirus, killed to ensure it cannot infect people but can trigger immune response.

  • Why Biden's comments have 'little to do' with North Korea's weapons strategy

    President Biden appeared to anger North Korea this week when he criticized Pyongyang's most recent ballistic missiles test, the first such action the country has taken since the White House transition in January. Regardless of Biden's comments, though, North Korea seems to have its strategy set in place. In a statement, Ri Pyong Chol, a senior military adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Biden's remarks — which were widely seen as standard fare that included an unspecific promise that the United States "will respond accordingly" if Pyongyang decides to "escalate" — were "thoughtless" and "gangster-like." The Biden administration, he said, "took its first wrong step." Ultimately, though, the likelihood that North Korea will continue to conduct more weapons tests has "little to do with what Biden said," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said per The Wall Street Journal. Rather, in Easley's view "Pyongyang is implementing a premeditated strategy of advancing military capabilities," while justifying the moves by putting the blame on the U.S., The Associated Press reports. "[Ri] has larger tests in the works and is trying to maximize political bang for his missile development buck," Easley said. The Biden administration is still reviewing its North Korea policy options. Read more at The Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comButtigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax ideaMyanmar military leader says army aims to 'safeguard democracy' as security forces kill dozens of protestersGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantation

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

    Fox News frequently hosted the conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani after Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

  • Black People Will Swim is ‘smashing’ racist stereotypes with swim lessons

    The woman-run swimming initiative is smashing the racist stereotype that Black people don't swim. The post Black People Will Swim is ‘smashing’ racist stereotypes with swim lessons appeared first on In The Know.

  • New York Deploys Undercover Asian Agents to Combat Hate Crimes

    In an effort to end the violence against Asian Americans, New York City will deploy officers to the streets in plain clothes starting this weekend. The plan, part of a two-pronged approach announced on Thursday, will use an all-Asian team of police officers, according to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “If you are going to commit a hate crime in New York City, we will find you,” Shea told reporters.

  • Ontario's new Lotto Max $50,000,000 jackpot winners have a cautionary tale about the golden ticket

    An Ontario couple's $50 million lottery win is cautionary tale, don't leave your lottery tickets in your car.

  • Hannity lashes out at Seth Meyers after comments about 'sociopaths' preventing gun control

    The friction between Seth Meyers and Sean Hannity came to a head on Fox News, Thursday night.

  • Letters to the Editor: Echo Park Lake was a jewel for immigrant families. Those days are gone

    A teacher from Echo Park whose students' recreational lives revolved around the lake laments the loss of a neighborhood jewel.

  • Democrats sound the alarm over sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws

    Hours after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial new measure into law that tightens restrictions on voting, Democrats condemned it as a racially-targeted, brazen attempt to make sure Republicans can prevail in future elections.