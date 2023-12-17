CHARLTON – A Charlton man is dead after falling out of a moving pickup truck early Sunday morning, according to police.

The 21-year-old victim’s name has not been released. He was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus.

What caused the man to fall out of the white Ford pickup is under investigation, according to police. A spokeswoman at the Worcester County District Attorney's office said there is no additional information beyond the information provided by Charlton police.

At 1:30 a.m. Charlton police received calls that a man fell from a pickup truck. Police and firefighters found the truck parked on the side of the road, with a man suffering serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation said the pickup traveled westbound on Stafford Street when the victim fell out of the truck and hit the ground. The driver stopped and alerted police.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Charlton man dies after falling out of moving pickup truck