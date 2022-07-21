Charlton Police searching for hit-and-run driver that seriously injured cyclist

Authorities are searching for a driver they say seriously injured a cyclist after striking them on the side of a highway Saturday morning.

According to Charlton Police, the crash happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the westbound lane of Route 20 (Worcester Road) prior to Northside Road.

The cyclist was travelling west on Route 20 when they were hit by a car and dragged under the vehicle, police say. The car in question was a blue sport style sedan and it may have been accompanied by a white sedan, both travelling west on Route 20, according to law enforcement officials.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlton Police.

