‘Charm City Kings’ star known as ‘Wheelie Queen’ charged with murder

Cortney Wills

The 26-year-old is accused of committing Baltimore’s first homicide of 2021

Infamous dirt biker Lakeyria Doughty aka “Wheelie Queen” has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of her girlfriend. 

The 26-year-old who appears in Charm City Kings was also charged with second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment early Friday morning, marking the city’s first homicide of the year. 

Lakeyria Doughty thegrio.com
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Police reportedly found the victim, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson, in the kitchen of her apartment suffering a stab wound in the chest and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

“Investigation revealed evidence of a physical altercation throughout the apartment, which included displaced furniture, scuff marks on the walls, and hair and jewelry consistent with having been forcefully removed from a person during an assault,” according to a police probable cause statement obtained by PEOPLE. “The kitchen where the victim was located showed a significant amount of blood evidence and a large knife with suspected blood on the blade and handle.”

Doughty was allegedly found “covered in blood near the victim.”

According to the statement, the biker who has more than 57,000 followers on IG, initially told police on the scene that she had discovered Wilson bleeding on the floor when she got home. Later, police learned that Doughty had called 911 and claimed she and Wilson “were having an argument when the victim produced a knife and stabbed herself,” the statement reads.

Doughty allegedly gave police permission to review her text messages which police said painted “a very disturbing picture, one where the victim was breaking up with Ms. Doughty and wanted her keys back,” the statement reads. 

“The victim repeated this comment over and over in the text messaged for Ms. Doughty to leave her alone and to meet the next day to get the key back.”

Doughty is being held in Central Booking and it is unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

