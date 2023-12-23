Charm and quiet can be found in the heart of Beulah in this 2,319 SF home | Hot Property

Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

Constructed in 2022, this beautiful four bedroom, three bath home is perfect for families, couples and retirees in the Kaheeley Ridge subdivision. The residence boasts over 2,300 square feet of living space and features open living space, a chic kitchen, smart home technology, a relaxing rear patio and a three-car garage.

Entering the home, you’ll appreciate the neutral color palette for effortless decorating. A guest bedroom, which can double as a home office is oriented at the front of the home, making it super convenient.

The expansive living area is open to the kitchen and dining space, allowing you to effortlessly entertain and create culinary masterpieces at the same time. Engineered vinyl plank flooring is found throughout the main living space, with frieze carpet in the bedrooms. The living space offers direct access to the patio, which makes entertaining both indoors and outdoors a breeze.

The kitchen features a large island with bar seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a high-end refrigerator, abundant cabinet storage and a corner pantry.

Realtor Robin McArthur with Levin Rinke Realty notes that the primary bedroom is, “spacious with a walk-in-closet and an adjoining bath that has a double vanity, garden tub and a large separate shower.”

The additional bedrooms are private and excellent for visiting guests or live-in family.

A covered back patio is wonderful for meals outdoors or kicking back to watch a game.

Realtor Kathryn Hendrix says, “The backyard is completely fenced with a brand new wooden custom privacy fence, and backs up to a wooded area that won't be built on to allow for extra privacy.”

The oversized garage is finished with epoxy applied to the floor and step walls.

“KwikSet keyless entry, Skybell doorbell, automated front porch lighting, an Echo Dot device and a Qolsys touch panel that can control your lighting, thermostat, front door and so much more,” notes McArthur.

The home’s location is near to I-10 and I-110, making it convenient to be downtown, on Pensacola Beach or in Alabama within minutes of leaving the house.

6056 Rutherford Loop, Pensacola

• List price: $429,000

• Approximate square feet: 2,319

• Bedrooms: 4

• Baths: 3 full

• Built: 2022

Listing Agents

Robin McArthur | Levin Rinke Realty

Kathryn Hendrix | Levin Rinke Realty

Cell: 850-516-0242

Email: DreamTeamPenascola@yahoo.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Beulah home on Rutherford Loop offers charm and quiet Hot Property