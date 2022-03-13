'Charmed' star Holly Marie Combs said she often went braless on set after she was asked to wear a padded push-up bra and refused

Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty of "Charmed" in 1999. Getty Images

Holly Marie Combs appeared on a panel at 90s Con on Saturday, according to People.

Combs, 48, said it was suggested she wear a push-up bra during her time on "Charmed."

Combs added that she wasn't given an alternative option at the time.

Holly Marie Combs said she didn't often wear a bra while on the set of "Charmed" after it was suggested she wear a push-up bra.

Combs, 48, recalled her time working on the TV series while speaking on a panel at 90s Con, People's Dory Jackson reported. Combs played Piper Halliwell on "Charmed" alongside Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty.

"They tried to be gentle about it, but ... the messages would come down through the ranks. And then there would be, you know, that unfortunate person who had to deliver the message to you," Combs said, the outlet reported. "Usually, it was down to wardrobe. They were, like, setting these different bras in my dressing room and I was like, 'Those belong to somebody else.'"

Combs continued that they wanted her to wear a "big, padded push-up bra," but she said no.

Holly Marie Combs played Piper Halliwell on "Charmed." Getty Images

"Hence why there are so many scenes of me not wearing a bra whatsoever. Which I apologize for but at the moment, at the time, it was very important," Combs said, adding that her co-stars weren't given the same request, People reported.

People reported that Christy Carlson Romano, the panel's host, questioned if Combs was given "alternate options," but Combs said, "No, nothing."

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"Charmed" ran from 1998 to 2006 and followed three sisters who discovered that they were witches. A reboot was launched in 2018, which Combs addressed in a Twitter post in January of that year.

