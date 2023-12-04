Charming house for sale in NC hides a surprise in backyard. Hint — it was once a pool

Well, this is something you don’t come across every day.

A home in High Point, North Carolina, is drawing some much-deserved attention thanks to its creative use of a swimming pool that has absolutely nothing to do with swimming. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence — which is listed for $340,000 — has what’s known as a “meticulously crafted outbuilding” that’s “currently being used as a man-cave.”

It could be considered a guest house of sorts, and it looks like the building can even be hidden in a crunch — if you have a pool cover.

Yep, that once was a pool, believe it or not. Screen grab from Realtor

Of course, the main house itself is a beauty, too, complete with a farmhouse chicness that blends seamlessly with charm. Based on the photos, the residence has hardwood floors, a chef’s kitchen, open floor plan, large windows that allow natural light to pass through and so much more.

The backyard managed to capture the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Facebook page that showcases unique homes on the real estate market all over the globe, and people were impressed.

“Way less maintenance and less liability with this move. Not traditional, but I love it,” one person said in the comment section of the social media page.

“This is the way,” another noted.

“Love this idea! We seldom use our pool,” someone gushed.

“LOVE IT!!! I’ve always said, I want a backyard pub!!” one person said.

High Point is about 75 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The home is currently listed as “pending.”

Interior of trailer house for sale in NC will blow you away — seriously. Take a look

A ‘flawless’ house? California home for sale captures hearts — but see if you agree