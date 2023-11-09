Charnwood Forest: Solar farm planned near beauty spot

Campaigners say the solar panels will take up valuable farmland

A 208-acre (84-hectare) solar farm is planned on fields near Beacon Hill Country Park in Leicestershire.

Developers Namene Solar Ltd said the project, earmarked for farmland off Charley Road near Loughborough, could generate enough clean energy to power 16,580 homes a year.

However campaigners have said it could spoil views across the picturesque Charnwood Forest.

The plans have been lodged with Charnwood Borough Council.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the applicant wanted to run the solar farm for 40 years on the site, identified as a focus area for woodland regeneration by the National Forest charity.

Campaign website No Charnwood Forest Solar, which allows residents to send a preformed objection to the plans, said the solar farm would "dominate the landscape" and will have "significant effects on the visual appearance of the landscape".

Namene Solar's proposal includes 1,190m (3,904ft) of new hedgerows, 184 new trees, and a wildflower meadow grassland.

The company also plans to install bat boxes, hedgehog houses, insect towers and shelters for amphibians and reptiles.

The developer has said the land would still be useable for grazing sheep, as is common with solar farms.

The site straddles the border of Charnwood Borough Council and North West Leicestershire District, and both authorities are assessing the plan.

