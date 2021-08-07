Charred buildings, burned cars and an abandoned town: Haunting photos of California wildfire aftermath

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Burned cars, incinerated buildings and a thick blanket of heavy smoke trail California's Dixie Fire, now the nation's largest wildfire.

The wildfire continues to rip through Northern California communities and threatens thousands of homes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The fire raged through Greenville, a Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown on Wednesday. The destruction included included wooden buildings that were more than a century old.

Sheriff Todd Johns, who said he was a lifelong Greenville resident, said more than 100 homes were destroyed in the Greenville and Indian Falls areas.

"To the folks that have lost residences and businesses," Johns said, "their life is now forever changed. And all I can tell you is I’m sorry."

Here are photos of damage the fire left behind:

A patriotic banner is seen in front of a burned out property during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.
A patriotic banner is seen in front of a burned out property during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.
A burned church rests in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.
A burned church rests in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.
A deer wanders among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
A deer wanders among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021.
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021.
A burned residence rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.
A burned residence rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.
A firefighter surveys a destroyed downtown during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 5, 2021.
A firefighter surveys a destroyed downtown during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 5, 2021.
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021.
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021.
The inside of a burned fire engine smolders in a decimated downtown Greenville, California during the Dixie fire on Aug. 5, 2021.
The inside of a burned fire engine smolders in a decimated downtown Greenville, California during the Dixie fire on Aug. 5, 2021.
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021.
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021.
Dozens of burned vehicles rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.
Dozens of burned vehicles rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dixie Fire: Haunting photos show California wildfire aftermath

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California wildfire burns over 428 square miles

    California's largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. (Aug. 5)

  • California Dixie wildfire destroys homes

    People living in the scenic forestlands of northern California face a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. (Aug. 7)

  • Where does beach sand come from?

    This started as a mountain range. Bas Meelker/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Where does beach sand come from? – Sly M., age 6, Cambridge, Massachusetts There’s more to beach sand than meets the eye. It has stories to tell about the land, and an epic journey to the sea. That’s because mountains end their lives as sand on beaches. Over time, mountains erode. The

  • Belarus moves to stop Lithuania from sending back migrants

    Belarus' border protection agency said on Friday that it tightened control along its border with Lithuania to prevent Lithuanian authorities from sending migrants back to Belarus. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months. It accused the government of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrant flow in retaliation for the EU sanctions against his country following the diversion of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist aboard.

  • The Doobie Brothers Announce New Album, ‘Liberté’, EP And Major US Tour

    The band's 15th studio album includes twelve brand new tracks by Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

  • Norfolk Southern Train Carrying New Vehicles Derails In Missouri

    A Norfolk Southern train carrying new vehicles derailed on Monday in Huntington, Missouri, causing NS to stop train traffic there for over a day. The derailment involved an eastbound NS (NYSE: NSC) train. At just before 1:30 p.m. local time, 48 railcars derailed. No injuries were reported. NS closed that stretch of track to train traffic but reopened it early Wednesday morning after personnel and contractors made repairs to the track and cleared cars, according to NS. The cause is still under in

  • Vanessa Bryant Takes Daughters on Lavish European Vacation

    Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to document her lavish getaway to Europe with her daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

  • Hitting the Books: How our lying eyes trick the brain into seeing motion during movies

    In Biography of the Pixel, Pixar co-founder Alvy Ray Smith examines the fascinating history and development of picture elements (hence "pix"-"el") from their contested invention to their now ubiquitous presence in modern life.

  • Taliban captures first provincial center in Afghanistan, a symbolic victory

    The militant group also assassinated a senior government spokesman in Kabul.

  • Fans Are Going Wild For LeAnn Rimes's Latest Tennis Outfit Photo

    Her abs are pure 🔥!!

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Loved ones mourn woman killed in brazen shooting in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.

  • 84-year-old man fined $293,000 for possessing a German World War II tank that he kept in his basement

    The German retiree was also given a suspended prison sentence for owning the Panther tank, along with a horde of other Third Reich weapons.

  • Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

    People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

  • Police release autopsy results for missing Pleasanton runner

    Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday.

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Deputy Overdose After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.

  • Video film of mutiny by passengers at the unfair removal of two Black men from a flight

    Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."

  • New Hampshire man’s cabin fire leads to state investigation

    The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

    Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”