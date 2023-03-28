Charred human remains found in trunk during search of abandoned vehicle, NC cops say

A tip led a deputy in North Carolina to discover human remains in the back of a burned vehicle, according to officials.

At about 9:25 a.m. March 27, someone notified a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy of a vehicle that looked burned on the side of a roadway, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The deputy found the reported vehicle and discovered what appeared to be human remains in the trunk, deputies said in the release.

Investigators extracted the human remains from the vehicle, which are being sent for identification.

Anyone who was in the area within 24 hours of the report is asked to contact Richmond County Crime Stoppers (910-997-5454) or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (910-895-3232).

Richmond County is about 75 miles southeast of Charlotte.

