The chart that shows how the banks continue to defy Jeremy Hunt

Savers are still getting short-changed by Britain’s biggest banks despite mounting pressure from politicians to improve savings rates, new analysis has revealed.

It has now been almost a month since Jeremy Hunt ordered banks to pass on higher rates to savers.

The top four banks – Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Natwest – have been quick to increase costs for mortgage borrowers, but far more hesitant to lift “easy-access” savings rates out of the doldrums.

Since the Bank of England began its rate-rising spree in December 2021, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate has soared from 2.34pc to 6.81pc, according to the financial data provider Moneyfacts – a huge 4.47 percentage point rise.

Yet the average rate on an easy-access savings account has risen by nearly half as much in that time, from 0.2pc to just 2.62pc.

The Chancellor said in the House of Commons on June 26 that banks were “taking too long” to reward savers with higher rates, adding: “It’s an issue that needs to be resolved.”

On June 28 he agreed an action plan with City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority to ensure banks improve their rates.

However, an analysis carried out for Telegraph Money reveals that the top banks have barely changed the rates on their easy access accounts since Mr Hunt’s intervention late last month.

Banks typically have a range of easy or instant access accounts all with different interest rates and restrictions.

Lloyds has only increased the rate on its Standard Saver account once over the past month from a dismal to 0.9pc to a marginally better 1.1pc.

Barclays increased the rate on its Everyday Saver on July 3, the same day that the Treasury Committee wrote to Britain’s biggest banks asking them if all their savings accounts provide “fair value” to customers. But the jump was tiny – ticking up from 0.85pc to just 1pc.

Among the top four banks, HSBC’s Flexible Saver currently pays the best rate. The bank increased the rate on this account the day after Mr Hunt met with the FCA.

But the 1.75pc interest it now pays is still well below the Bank Rate. A saver with £5,000 stashed away in an HSBC Flexible Saver would earn £87.50 per year in interest – compared to £250 if it paid the Bank of England’s 5pc rate.

The banks did not confirm whether their decisions to increase rates were motivated by pressure from Mr Hunt or the FCA.

A spokesman for HSBC said that as well as the Bank Rate, “swap” rates – the rate at which banks lend to each other – and market conditions were among the factors taken into account when reviewing its rates.

Sarah Cole of stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown said it was “incredibly disappointing” that the high street banks are “doing so little”, even in the face of pressure from the Government and the FCA.

“Bumping rates up by a tiny fraction of a percent is not enough. It’s a pitiful reward for years of loyalty. We need to see them deliver rewarding rates to loyal customers.”

Harriett Baldwin, Chair of the Treasury Committee, has warned that elderly and vulnerable customers – who may find switching accounts more difficult – are those most likely to be paying this “loyalty penalty” to high street banks.

Banks have suggested that low rates are the trade off savers can expect in exchange for flexibility and the ability to withdraw their money with no notice.

But savers comparing the top easy-access accounts will find they can get rates in excess of 4pc from smaller banks.

Rachel Springall of Moneyfacts said: “Challenger banks and building societies may well prioritise offering a fair deal compared to the wider market and adjust their rates to cope with demand or other market influences.”

Defending the measly rates on their easy-access accounts, banks often point to their fixed-rate deals, which are typically much better. But not all savers can afford to stash away their savings for a year or longer.

Advisers typically advise keeping at least three months’ savings in an easy access account, in case of emergency.

At the end of this month the FCA will roll out its new Consumer Duty rules, requiring banks to show they are prioritising “good outcomes” for savers.

These rules should give the regulator more power to take action when firms are not delivering fair value to their customers.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said in a letter to the Treasury Committee published on Wednesday that the FCA will “monitor firms’ action to comply with the Duty” and take “enforcement action” where it is needed.

A spokesman for Lloyds Banking Group – which also operates Halifax and Bank of Scotland – said: “We offer a range of accounts customers can choose from depending on the flexibility they want, with our savings products offering upwards of 4.1pc for instant access, 5.5pc on fixed-rate accounts, and up to 6.25pc for our flagship monthly saver account.”

A NatWest spokesman said: “We continually keep our rates under review. We recently increased rates across our savings accounts including on our fixed rate accounts which now pay up to 5.9pc and our Digital Regular Saver pays 6pc.”

A spokesman for HSBC said it is “firmly focused” on supporting savers in the current environment and has increased interest rates on its savings accounts over a dozen times in just over a year.

It said: “Every savings product has seen its interest rate increase on multiple occasions during that time, supporting customers to start a positive savings habit and save towards longer term goals.

“We are also proactively reminding customers of the need to review their savings, highlighting products that might also be suitable for them and where they could benefit from a higher rate.”

A spokesman for Barclays said: “Following customer research, our savings range has been designed to help customers create healthy saving habits. This month we are targeting around 1.3 million customers to inform them of the accounts we have designed to play different roles in helping to achieve their savings goals.

“With just a few taps on the Barclays app, customers can open a Rainy Day Saver at 5pc and/or a Blue Rewards Saver at 3pc.”

