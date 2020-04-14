Charter Announces That It will Hold a Virtual Stockholder Meeting

STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") announced today that it is changing the format of its annual stockholders meeting from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting.

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and employees, the Company has determined that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company will be changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Mountain Time. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on February 28, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CHTR2020, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. If you were a beneficial stockholder of Charter Class A common stock as of the Record Date (i.e., you hold your shares through a broker or other intermediary), you may submit your voting instructions only through your broker or other intermediary. Contact your broker or other intermediary if you no longer have your control number to access the meeting, which will also allow you to vote your shares at the meeting or change a prior vote. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. There will not be guest access to the meeting. Accordingly, if you do not have your control number, you will not be able to attend the meeting.

Stockholders will have an opportunity to submit written questions to management. Rules of Conduct for the meeting as well as any specific requirements for questions will be posted on the website noted above for the Annual Meeting. During the Annual Meeting, a list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will also be available for inspection by stockholders for any legally valid purpose relating to the meeting.

Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. If you have already voted, you do not need to take any action unless you wish to change your vote. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

