Is Charter Communication (CHTR) a Great Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Andvari Associates, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first six months of 2022 Andvari was down 30.9% net of fees while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 20.0%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Andvari Associates mentioned Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1993, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a Stamford, Connecticut-based telecommunications and mass media company with an $82.7 billion market capitalization. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) delivered a -24.42% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -31.58%. The stock closed at $492.74 per share on July 21, 2022.

Here is what Andvari Associates has to say about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Regarding Liberty Broadband, Andvari has owned it for the last 7+ years primarily because of its large stake in cable company Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). Given that Liberty also traded at a wide discount to its own net asset value, Andvari saw this as an even cheaper way to own Charter. We sold Liberty because we saw (too slowly) a violation of one of the core parts to our investment thesis: pricing power at Charter was not as great as we imagined. Charter has not been able to raise prices in line with inflation. To add insult to injury, the trade association for the U.S. cable industry started proudly advertising about how internet price increases have remained far behind the rate of inflation."

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was in 73 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 73 funds in the previous quarter. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) delivered a -5.07% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

