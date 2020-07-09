Charter Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHTR) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 49% Above Its Share Price

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$7.19b US$7.89b US$9.28b US$10.8b US$12.0b US$12.9b US$13.8b US$14.4b US$15.1b US$15.6b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x16 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Est @ 10.49% Est @ 8.01% Est @ 6.27% Est @ 5.06% Est @ 4.21% Est @ 3.61% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$6.6k US$6.7k US$7.2k US$7.8k US$7.9k US$7.9k US$7.7k US$7.5k US$7.2k US$6.9k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$73b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$16b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = US$251b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$251b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$110b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$184b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$528, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Charter Communications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.057. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.