Charter Communications Is Investing for Growth

The cable television industry is one of reinvention and change. What started out as community-based antenna television morphed into satellite-driven multichannel systems and then eventually into the fastest internet pipe with its hybrid fiber-coax infrastructure. This was followed by landline telephone and eventually mobile applications. The most recent phase involves ultra-high-speed gigabit connectivity, but that comes at a price. The second-largest cable company in the U.S., Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), discovered that the hard way.





Charter provides broadband connectivity and cable TV to both residential and commercial customers in the U.S. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, DVR and pay-per-view services. It provides high-speed internet services as well as mobile and landline telephone solutions.

It serves approximately 32 million customers in 41 states and passes over 55 million homes.. Founded in 1993, the company currently has a market capitalization of $49 billion. Revenue this year is expected to exceed $54 billion.

Recent investor day announcement

Earlier this month, the company held an investor meeting that outlined plans to become the fastest connectivity provider in the country as well as to increase both fixed broadband and wireless speeds to gigabit levels. Charter already has the fastest internet connections in the country, but plans to increase those speeds to the 10 to 25 gigabit range through heavy investments.

The company also plans to increase the speed of its WiFi routers to the best in the industry. The mobile network will also be upgraded. The combination of all these upgrades is expected to produce gigabit speed-powered wireless connectivity. The cost of these incremental investments will be $5.5 billion over the next three years, with the early part of that spending occurring in 2023, and will increase total capital expenditures to between $6.5 billion and $6.8 billion next year.

The company feels this is necessary to stay competitive and attract new customers. Many investors were skeptical, though, as this new investment may come at the expense of share repurchases, debt repayment or dividend increases.

In a statement, Charter CEO Thomas Rutledge said,"Charter now delivers the nation's first converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience at prices that generate significant savings for consumers. And as I look at our existing advanced offerings, and our future product capabilities, we are well positioned to grow our business at very attractive rates for many years to come."

Financial review

Charter's third-quarter results, which were released on Oct. 28, reflected ongoing industry trends of increasing high speed internet and mobile customers, but decreasing video and landline customers. Internet customers increased by 61,000 and mobile customers increased by 396,000 lines. The company lost 211,000 video customers and 271,000 wireline customers.

Total revenue increased 3.1% to $13.55 billion and adjusted Ebitda increased 2.4% to $5.4 billion. Capital expenditures were $2.4 billion and free cash flow came out to $1.5 billion, which was a decrease from $2.5 billion in the prior-year period.

The company has typically maintained a leveraged balance sheet with $96.8 million in debt and only $480 million in cash. With $21 billion in estimated Ebitda, the leverage ratio is approximately 4.5.

The weighted average life of all that debt is 13.8 years and fixed rate debt is 85% of the total, so the company is largely immune to interest rate increases. In addition, 95% of the debt matures beyond 2024.

Valuation

Consensus analyst earnings per share estimates for 2022 are $31.74 and $35.60 for 2023, which creates a price-earnings ratio of only 10.12 based on current year estimates. The enterprise value/Ebitda ratio is approximately 7. These low valuations reflect not only the high debt load, but modest revenue growth due to video and landline customer declines.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator creates a value of over $400 per share using $31.74 and applying a modest 5% long-term growth rate. The current stock price seems to be pricing in no earnings growth going forward.

Charter does not currently pay a dividend, but is an active repurchaser of its own shares. Share repurchases year to date in 2022 totaled $9.2 billion, unfortunately mostly at higher stock prices than today.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Charter stock recently include First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies. Investors who have reduced or sold out of their positions include Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates.

Summary

It is likely that Charters investments to expand its footprint and upgrade its infrastructure to provide better connectivity speeds will increase future subscriber growth. This may take several years, however, and the growth may not be realized in the near term. This heavy level of capital spending over the next several years also has the potential to reduce share buybacks.

However, at these valuation levels after a greater than 50% decline in the stock price, this may represent a solid entry point for long-term investors. The debt load appears to be manageable and does not represent a major risk at this time.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

