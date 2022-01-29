Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Charter Communications:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$11b ÷ (US$142b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Charter Communications has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Charter Communications compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Charter Communications here for free.

What Can We Tell From Charter Communications' ROCE Trend?

Charter Communications has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 262% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Charter Communications is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 80% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Charter Communications can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Charter Communications, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

