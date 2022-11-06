Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Charter Communications, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$12b ÷ (US$144b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Charter Communications has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.9% average generated by the Media industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Charter Communications compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Charter Communications is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 159% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Charter Communications has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 3.1% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Charter Communications does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Charter Communications that you might be interested in.

While Charter Communications isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

