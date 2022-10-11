As Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's market cap (ASX:CLW) drops to AU$2.9b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent 3.1% drop in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's (ASX:CLW) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$970k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$4.84 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$807k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, Group CEO & Executive Director of Charter Hall WALE Limited David Harrison bought AU$920k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$4.03. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Charter Hall Long WALE REIT insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Charter Hall Long WALE REIT insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about AU$15m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Charter Hall Long WALE REIT insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

