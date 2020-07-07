Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust's (ASX:CQR) Shareholders Are Down 28% On Their Shares

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) share price slid 28% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 6.6%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 19% in three years. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 3.3%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust had to report a 50% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 28% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust, it has a TSR of -23% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.6% in the twelve months, Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders did even worse, losing 23% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.0% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (including 1 which is can't be ignored) .

