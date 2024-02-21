Charter Review Committee votes up on city commission raises, down on adding more commissioners

After weeks of debate, the city’s Charter Review Committee voted against expanding the size of the five-person City Commission but tentatively agreed that commissioners should be paid more money.

Exactly how much more money commissioners might make will be hashed out by the CRC at a later meeting.

Besides the pay and size of the City Commission, the citizens committee voted to require reviews of the city charter every eight years and move city races with only two candidates from the August primary to the November general election, when turnout is higher.

The 10-person CRC, during its meeting Tuesday at the Renaissance Center, the first held outside City Hall, found fairly broad consensus on the four issues before them. The citizens committee voted unanimously on the charter review question and had no more than three members in dissent on the other issues.

It’s too early to tell whether any of the proposals will find their way onto ballots in the Nov. 5 general election — though it’s a safe bet some of them will in one form or another.

The Charter Review Committee held a meeting at the Frenchtown Renaissance Center on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Once the CRC delivers its report to city commissioners, the elected officials will decide whether to accept, reject or modify them and ultimately whether to put them on the ballot. City voters will have the final say on any charter amendment. Charter amendments need only a simple majority (50% plus one vote) to pass.

The latest calls for a charter review process began in 2022 with Mayor John Dailey pledging during a Tallahassee Democrat candidate forum to initiate a full charter review if elected. He said at the time that he supported studying whether to expand the size of the commission. The board voted decisively 8-2 to reject that idea.

Single member district idea falters as commissioner salary hike gains support

The action by the CRC appeared to also put to rest the question of whether city commissioners should run in single-member districts rather than citywide, though that too could, in theory, be revived by city commissioners.

On the question of salaries, the CRC voted 9-1 that city commissioners should get a pay boost, though they haven’t decided whether that should be set in the charter or perhaps decided by city commissioners themselves.

Right now, the city charter stipulates that city commissioners, with the exception of the mayor, earn half the amount of county commissioners, whose salaries are set annually by state formula. County commissioners and the mayor make roughly $90,577 a year, while city commissioners earn $45,288.

“I believe that the current salary is too low,” said CRC member Sha’ron James. “But at this point, I don’t have any idea as to what the increase should be nor the mechanism or the formula in which to increase it.”

James suggested city commissioner salaries wouldn’t go up for years without CRC action. However, City Treasurer-Clerk James Cooke noted that county commissioner salaries have increased over time under the state formula, which is based on county population and other factors.

“That doesn’t mean you like it or don’t like it but just that it wouldn’t be static for six years,” Cooke said. “It would likely increase.”

CRC members disagree on whether election date change would give partisan advantage

CRC member Howard Kessler, a former Wakulla County commissioner, expressed concerns that determining two-candidate races in November rather than August would give Republicans an edge. Though city and county commission races are nonpartisan, the past and present political affiliation of local candidates has been a big issue in past elections.

In the 2022 general election, Republican turnout in Leon County hit 70%, roughly 11 percentage points higher than Democrats. However, the county remains deep blue, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans 2-to-1. All 12 members of the city and county commissions are Democrats, and only one Republican, School Board member Laurie Lawson Cox, holds local office.

CRC member Jared Willis said political parties were “irrelevant” in the discussion. He noted that voters with no party affiliation go to the polls in far greater numbers in November compared to August, when they can vote only in non-partisan races.

“We’re looking at nonpartisan elections, and so partisanship isn’t relevant in that situation,” he said.

CRC member Bugra Demirel, who made the motion for the election change, couldn’t recall the last time a Republican squared off against a Democrat in a local general election. He said changing the election timing would include “as many people as possible” in the process.

“Obviously, for some folks, it’s very partisan,” he said. “But for the regular citizens that are expecting their trash to be picked up, this has nothing to do with being Republican or Democratic.”

Deputy Supervisor of Elections Chris Moore told the CRC that generally speaking, turnout in Leon County ranges around 35-37% in primaries and from 66% to above 70% in general elections.

“There’s considerably larger turnout in the general, no question about it,” he said.

CRC members make their own suggestions involving police chief, Ethics Board

The city is in the midst of its first charter review in 15 years, though city commissioners, in a 3-2 vote, kept the scope narrow at only four issues.

The CRC recommended that the city conduct its next charter review in six years, with regular reviews happening every eight years after that. Under that proposal, the next charter review committee would convene in June 2029.

Several CRC members brought up their own ideas for charter amendments, though it’s unclear whether any of them will get traction. The CRC is scheduled to meet only two more times before its report goes to the City Commission.

CRC member Bruce Strouble suggested putting the position of police chief under the City Commission rather than the city manager. CRC member Ernie Paine suggested giving the Independent Ethics Board jurisdiction over city commissioners when they sit on other boards, such as Blueprint or the Community Redevelopment Agency. He also asked to give the Ethics Board jurisdiction over whistleblower complaints involving city commissioners and the inspector general's office.

CRC member Beth Corum, who had expressed support for single-member districts, said she didn’t have any desire to pursue that given the CRC’s vote against expanding the number of city commissioners. But Willis said he wanted to keep it on the table.

“I think it’s worth discussing,” he said.

CRC Chair Mark Mustian, a former city commissioner, expressed reservations about considering a complicated issue "without adequate time to really flesh it out." He said expanding Ethics Board jurisdiction to city commissioners when they're serving on other boards seemed like "a no-brainer." But he said changing management of the police chief would be "a huge, major political deal" and that he couldn't support it.

"I'm concerned about us making a snap judgment about things that could be way off in the weeds," he said. "And we don't know the ramifications."

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee charter review: No on commission expansion, yes on pay hike