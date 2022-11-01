Charter school employee allegedly embezzled over $23K from staff’s checks

A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $23K from the charter school she worked at by forging other employees’ checks.

On Aug. 17, Memphis Police received a complaint about embezzlement at the Southern Avenue Charter School at 2185 Democrat Rd.

According to an affidavit, an employee reviewing a spreadsheet noticed there was a salary difference between the suspect, Whitney Nelson, 34, and other employees.

Nelson was hired as the payroll specialist, according to police.

She allegedly had four bank accounts and would take other employees’ account numbers and put their check numbers in her personal ledger.

The school discovered the theft through an audit that showed Nelson had embezzled approximately $23,549.44, records show.

Payroll documents showed Nelson would change the check account numbers on other employees’ checks to her own personal accounts.

According to police, a school staff member said Nelson had signed a promissory note to pay back the money, but has not.

She’s now charged with Theft of Property $10,000 - $60,000 and Forgery $10,000 - $60,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: