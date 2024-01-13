Charter school planned for district's former central office building

Jan. 12—MORGANTOWN — An effort to place a charter school in the former central office building of Monongalia County Schools hit a delay on Thursday.

The Morgantown Planning Commission voted unanimously before a packed meeting chamber to table a request for Type III Development of Significant Impact Site Plan approval from Abdul Tarabishy on behalf AST Morgantown Properties, the new owner of the property at 13 S. High Street.

Tarabishy explained the goal is to open the K-6 Wisdom Academy Charter School to a maximum of 100 students in August, making it the first charter school within Morgantown's municipal boundaries.

Because the non-residential use of the facility is greater than 10, 000 square-feet and the proposed use of the building will change, the site plan approval is required.

The commission's concerns centered around traffic and parking.

In particular, there are questions about whether the site actually meets the minimum off-street parking requirements for private school use—one space per planned classroom, plus one space per employee.

Morgantown Development Services Director Rickie Yeager said the project does meet the standard but conceded that not all the spaces would be available during drop-off and pickup times as vehicles must be able to enter, make a loop through the parking area and exit using a single High Street access.

Tarabishy argued that he is putting parking agreements together with ownership from Jenkins Funeral Home and Alpha Associates to help alleviate the congestion on the property.

Commission President Peter DeMasters responded, explaining the commission can't cast its vote based on what might happen.

"I think something needs to be done with this building. I think a charter school is a very good idea for this building. I'm concerned that all the I's are not dotted and the T's are not crossed as far as parking, traffic, etcetera. That's my real big concern. That's where I am, " DeMasters said. "I know everybody is going to speak and tell me what a great idea this is, and I don't disagree with that, but what I'm seeing right now is you're just a little bit premature."

If traffic cannot flow freely in and out of the confined parking lot, commissioners reasoned, parents will start stopping on S. High Street or Prairie Avenue to drop students off.

Members of the commission also expressed concern about both pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around the school site.

Ultimately, however, it appears there's little the body can do about it.

While the West Virginia Division of Highways will require a basic access permit, it's not seeking a traffic study.

"The city engineer did consult DOH and neither DOH or the city engineer is requesting a traffic study related to this particular project, " Yeager said.

Speaking on behalf of planning staff, Yeager recommended approval of the site plan with the conditions that the school not start prior to 9 a.m. or dismiss before 2:55 p.m. and the parking agreements with surrounding neighbors be produced along with DOH access permit.

Instead, the commission opted to table the matter until those items are in hand.