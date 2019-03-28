Betsy DeVos calls for more charter schools even as they spark investigations across the country

The first charter school in Nevada – I Can Do Anything High School – is set to close this spring.

Ohio's largest charter, which has 12,000 online students, shut down last winter after a crackdown on its suspicious attendance figures. To help pay state fines, the school auctioned off everything from ballpoint pens to a singing Big Mouth Billy Bass wall plaque.

In New Jersey, the charter system is making real estate investors rich. They use federal money to build school buildings, then rent them to charter schools for a hefty profit. The IRS has stepped in, reviewing the practice.

More from New Jersey:

Across the USA, charter schools face a reckoning.

After charters spread rapidly for a generation, under few rules or little oversight in many states, the pace of growth is slowing. Politicians call for more regulation for the schools, which use taxpayer money but have private operators. The political winds have shifted as well, killing the kind of bipartisan agreements that allowed charter schools to blossom.

Start the day smarter: Get USA TODAY's Daily Briefing in your inbox

When schools experiment, some will fail, said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a champion of charter schools.

"Charter schools are great options for thousands of students, and the demand for more of them remains very high," DeVos said Tuesday during a congressional hearing. "We need more of them, not fewer."

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who chairs the House subcommittee where DeVos testified, shot back that DeVos' office had been "asleep at the wheel" when it came to looking after how states oversaw their charter schools.

"It seems to me that charters have enormous flexibility, and there seems to be no one overseeing how that flexibility translates into federal dollars," DeLauro said.

'Horribly messianic'

Outside Washington, the rollback on charters is well underway.

The Los Angeles school board, the nation's second-largest, called for a statewide moratorium on new charter schools. In Minnesota – the first state to legalize charters, in 1991 – the growth in schools declined in 2017, even as the number of children attending charters has increased. In Nashville, Tennessee, the school board hasn't approved a new charter in two years, since anti-charter officials swept into office.

Parents and children listen to speakers during a parent meeting about New Vision Academy charter school on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. More

Just 355 new charter schools opened nationwide in the 2016-17 school year, the fewest in a decade, according to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, an advocacy group.

Charters enroll a small proportion of the nation's public school students: just 6 percent.

But the schools have always received outsize attention because they pledged to succeed where other schools failed, particularly in urban centers. They were designed to foster innovation and to offer parents more options beyond traditional schools.

"Charters were horribly messianic in their narratives about how they were going to change the world and make it more equitable," said Tim Knowles, former head of the Urban Education Institute at the University of Chicago. "In reality, some were great, and some were about the same as regular public schools, and some were much worse."

Does oversight ruin charters?

Charter schools are public schools that are privately managed, usually by nonprofit companies. The schools are given freedom from some state rules in exchange for meeting performance targets spelled out in their contract, or charter.

Many charters choose to operate longer school days and employ stricter rules around student behavior and academics than what traditional schools can legally enforce.

In a number of urban cities, charters have outperformed their public school counterparts, research shows.