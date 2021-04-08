Chartered flight from Macao carries stranded passengers home

Malaysians and Singaporeans stranded in Macao during pandemic, line up at a check-in counter for the special AirAsia flight to Kuala Lumpur, in Macao airport, Thursday, April 8, 2021. About 50 people of various nationalities boarded a chartered flight from Macao to Malaysia on Thursday after many were stranded for months by the pandemic and border restrictions. (AP Photo)
ZEN SOO
·1 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — About 50 people of various nationalities boarded a chartered flight from Macao to Malaysia on Thursday after many were stranded for months by the pandemic and border restrictions.

The flight to Kuala Lumpur was organized by Malaysia's consulate in Hong Kong and Macao to repatriate its citizens from the territory. A flight earlier Thursday from Kuala Lumpur to Macao carried about 12 passengers.

There are currently no direct commercial flights between Macao and Malaysia due to travel restrictions. Many of the people on the chartered AirAsia flight had been stranded in Macao since the pandemic began.

The passengers included about 30 Malaysians, three Singaporeans and nine South Koreans.

“Today’s flight is the second repatriation flight the Consulate-General successfully worked with AirAsia on to bring Malaysians home from Macao, after a similar flight on 12 January,” Consul-General Yap Wei Sin said in a statement.

About 50 Malaysians were repatriated on the Jan. 12 flight, which was also chartered.

The flight demonstrates the Malaysian government’s commitment to assist citizens abroad, he said.

“We are pleased to be of service to our local communities again. We know how important it is for a lot of people to fly home especially during these challenging times,” AirAsia Hong Kong & Macao CEO Celia Lao said in a statement.

Passengers at the airport in Macao expressed relief and excitement at going home.

The Singapore Consulate-General said it had worked with the Malaysian Consulate-General and AirAsia to help the Singaporeans take the flight.

“We are glad that our 3 fellow Singaporeans are able to return home via this flight,” it said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to argue it faces competition in video game market in Epic lawsuit

    Apple Inc said it plans to argue that it faces abundant competition in the market for video game transactions to defend itself against antitrust allegations by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, the iPhone maker said on Thursday. Epic sued Apple last year in federal court in California, alleging the 15% to 30% commissions that Apple charges for the use of its in-app payment systems and Apple's longstanding practice of exercising control over which apps can be installed on its devices amount to anticompetitive behavior. The dispute arose after Epic tried to implement its own in-app payment system in the popular "Fortnite" game and Apple subsequently banned the game from its App Store.

  • Asia's rising coronavirus cases a worry as vaccine doubts cloud campaigns

    India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting coronavirus infections on Thursday, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as worries about safety threatened to delay vaccination drives. India reported a record 126,789 new cases, the third day this week tallies have surged to more than 100,000, catching by surprise authorities who have blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as shops and offices reopen. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in India's surge, some epidemiologists say, with hundreds of cases found of variants first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

  • Myanmar ambassador to UK says he is locked out of embassy

    Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has criticized the military coup in the country, says he has been locked out of his London office by colleagues. Last month, the ambassador called for the release of Myanmar’s democratic leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained when the military seized power on Feb. 1. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday condemned the “bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime,” and praised the ambassador’s “courage.”

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jane McDonald announces death of husband Eddie Rothe at 67

    Rothe was best known for being a drummer in the band Liquid Gold and later The Searchers.

  • Neighbours stars allege racism on set of Australian soap opera

    Two Aboriginal-Australian actors have alleged they witnessed racism on the set of popular soap Neighbours. Shareena Clanton wrote on Instagram she experienced "multiple racist traumas" on the "highly problematic show". Meyne Wyatt tweeted and said he too had witnessed racism when he was a series regular on Neighbours from 2014 to 2016. Both stars, who are Australian and of indigenous descent, said they witnessed other cast members using racist terms. Clanton said: "I'll never work for this show again."

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Harry and Meghan's production company's first Netflix series pays tribute to the prince's royal roots

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release its first docuseries with Netflix next spring. And Harry will appear on camera.

  • Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks: Swedish Medical Products Agency

    The Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Wednesday the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks after the EU drug regulator said it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots. Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. "We stand behind this conclusion, that the benefits outweigh the risks," Ulla Wandel Liminga at the Medical Products Agency told a news conference.

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • Amanda Gorman wore a colorful dress inspired by designer Virgil Abloh's African heritage on the cover of Vogue

    Amanda Gorman is Vogue's May 2021 cover star. She's the first poet to be on the cover of the magazine, according to her Instagram.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • PNG secures first major shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from India

    Papua New Guinea will receive 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine from India next week, the PNG government told Reuters, even as the world's biggest vaccine maker curbs exports. The Pacific island nation is facing a crisis as its health systems grapple with a steep rise in infections while also facing delays to its vaccination programme that relies on supplies from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. PNG Health Minister Jelta Wong told Reuters on Wednesday that the delivery from India was scheduled to arrive next week.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • Bibi Trial: ‘Shish-Kebab’ Was Code for PM’s On-Demand Positive Press Orders

    JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty ImagesAccused of coordinating a quid-pro-quo arrangement with major Israeli news site Walla News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was nicknamed “Kim Jong Un” by staffers, and his on-demand orders for positive news coverage were referred to as “shish-kebabs,” according to the Walla News CEO who testified at Netanyahu’s corruption trial this week.In court, the State of Israel has alleged that Netanyahu had desperately tried to take control of Walla News, the country’s most important news portal and its go-to site for political exposés and gossipy bombshells.In the dramatic opening arguments of the evidentiary phase of Netanyahu’s trial—in which he stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—Chief Prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari contended that the prime minister, Defendant Number One, had “abused the power of his office to grant illegal favors and further his personal interests” with major media outlets.Bibi’s Trumpian Election Freakout Has Experts WorriedSpecifically, the state claims that Netanyahu fired his minister of communications and the ministry’s director general to satisfy tycoons Iris and Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholders of Bezeq—Walla’s parent company and Israel’s largest communications company—who have also been charged with bribery.Netanyahu was indicted on three counts last year, each relating to quid pro quos involving accusations that he received positive coverage or costly gifts in exchange for favors.“The relationship between Netanyahu and the co-defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” Ben-Ari told the court. “This currency could distort a public servant’s judgment.”With Walla’s disgraced leadership nearby, Netanyahu tilted his head to the left and stared directly at Ben-Ari from the far end of a courtroom, which was specially designed to conform to the security requirements of a sitting prime minister and COVID social distancing.On the witness stand, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua described a management fracas in which he lost editor after editor after they grasped that they had become mere pawns in a grand plan engineered by Netanyahu, who denies all charges.Yeshua said that before leaving the outlet, top Walla News figure Yinon Magal had asked Yeshua, “What is this disgrace we are doing here?”—and threatened to go directly to Netanyahu to demand he drop the constant stream of requests to tilt coverage.A few tidbits emanated from the testimony, which has been hotly anticipated in Israel. Inside the Walla newsroom, orders from the prime minister’s office were referred to as “shish-kebab,” Yeshua said, “because articles had to be prepared to order.”The staff nicknamed Netanyahu “Kim,” an homage to North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, or “the big guy.” Sara Netanyahu was called Ri Sol-ju, after Kim’s wife.Yeshua said he faced daily abuse from Netanyahu emissaries, and detailed a pandemonium orchestrated by the Eloviches, who are accused of subverting their news site to gain regulatory relief for Bezeq from Netanyahu. At one juncture, Yeshua said, Shaul Elovitch demanded he “take that article down immediately, because [Netanyahu] has to sign something for me this week.”Israeli prosecutors claim that Bezeq and the Elovitches benefited to the tune of $500 million in exchange for providing Netanyahu the coverage he desired.No recording devices were permitted in the courtroom, and Netanyahu didn’t hear the testimony. The Jerusalem’s District Court excused him after Ben-Ari’s opening statement.Before he left, Chief Judge Rivka Feldman-Friedman told attendees, including the prime minister, that “you’ll get used to hearing my voice.” Yeshua is the first of more than 300 witnesses, and the trial is expected to last several years.Netanyahu Could Be Ousted Within Weeks After Falling Just Short in Israel’s ElectionNetanyahu is fighting for his political life after a fourth inconclusive election, and he did not like what he heard in the first few days of the trial. In a fiery declaration streamed live from his official residence, he accused Israel’s police and judiciary of perpetrating a coup d’etat to oust him from power.“Today I heard some elevated words about ‘abuse of power,’” he said, in a broadside aimed at Ben-Ari, who he singled out by name. “What hypocrisy! The entire process against me has been colored by the heavy-handed abuse of the powers of… the prosecution.”Netanyahu claims that the investigations into his behavior and the legal prosecution constitute an illegitimate power grab—a position rejected by the court.“It’s a witch hunt,” Netanyahu continued. “They didn’t investigate a crime, they didn’t look for any crime; they hunted a man, they hunted me.”He went on: “This is how they try to overthrow a powerful right-wing prime minister… this is what an attempted coup looks like. What is happening is an effort to trample democracy, over and over again. They are attempting to annul the will of the electorate.”Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz tweeted that Netanyahu’s address proved he was unfit to serve. “He is the one who is trying to carry out a coup d’etat. His attack against the Prosecution was intended for one purpose — to delegitimize the outcome of the trial and attempt to gain unlimited power. I call on all factions to unite and find a way to replace him.”In a statement, justice ministry officials said Netanyahu’s attack against Ben-Ari, who has required police protection since Netanyahu and his son, Yair, began directing public attacks against her, came close to “witness intimidation.”The Israeli electorate, meanwhile, appears unresponsive to Netanyahu’s will. In last month’s election, Netanyahu’s Likud failed to win a workable parliamentary majority, leading to the country’s fourth stalemate in two years. Israeli law obliges the president to name a candidate to form a coalition government, but Netanyahu appears to have little chance of gaining a parliamentary majority in the 28-day-window granted to him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ukraine calls for path into NATO after Russia masses troops

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the Western military alliance, after days in which Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region. Zelenskiy's comments drew an immediate rebuke from Moscow, which said Kyiv's approach to NATO could further inflame the situation in Donbass, where violence has increased in recent days.

  • World shares mostly higher; Tokyo slips as virus cases surge

    World shares were mostly higher Thursday though Tokyo’s benchmark declined as reports of rising coronavirus cases raised alarm over another setback in the recovery from the pandemic. Trading has been subdued this week as many countries grapple with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as new infections appear to be outpacing inoculations in many places. Tokyo reported 545 new cases Thursday, the highest since early February, and its governor asked the central government to let her issue binding orders under a new virus prevention law that includes penalties for business owners who defy measures and compensation for those who comply.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.

  • Biden Readies Long-Awaited Executive Actions on Guns

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce six executive actions intended to address the “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States, senior administration officials said on Wednesday evening, the administration’s first concrete steps to address an issue that Biden has wrestled with since his time in the U.S. Senate.“We know that Americans are dying from gun violence, every single day in this country,” an official told reporters in a phone briefing previewing the executive actions. “That’s why we are pursuing an agenda that will address not only mass shootings, but also community violence that is proportionately affecting black and brown Americans, domestic violence, and suicide by firearm.”The actions come as the slow return to normalcy in American life has brought with it a succession of mass-casualty shootings across the country, and as gun-control advocates have grown anxious that Biden’s focus on pandemic recovery could come at the expense of an issue that has languished without meaningful legislative action in Congress for decades.The orders, according to administration officials who stressed that they are only “initial” reforms and will likely be followed by additional actions in the coming months, touch on a range of issues relating to gun purchases, the publication of “red flag” legislation as a roadmap for state-level action, and data collection regarding firearm trafficking, as well as some issues specifically relating to recent mass shootings, including requiring that guns requiring a stabilizing brace—like the one used in a supermarket shooting in Boulder last month—be subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. The act requires such weapons to be registered with the federal government.The actions also include ordering the Justice Department to draft a proposal to stop the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits and cannot be traced by law enforcement. That provision was first reported by Politico.Finally, the president will announce his intention to nominate David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Chipman, a former special agent at the bureau, is a senior adviser with the gun-control advocacy group founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed in a 2011 shooting that claimed six lives.‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket“There’s no one better to lead ATF right now,” an administration official said. “He will help the federal government better enforce our gun laws, while respecting the Second Amendment.”The actions come as Democrats have put increasingly public pressure on the White House to address gun violence in the United States. Last week, more than 100 House Democrats signed a letter calling on Biden to “take executive action” in order to better regulate assault-style rifles like those used in the Boulder shooting—which one of the orders will do.“For too long, gun manufacturers in order to circumvent the National Firearms Act have designed and marketed concealable AR-15 style firearms which fire rifle rounds,” states the letter, authored by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Val Demings (D-FL) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). “Concealable assault-style firearms that fire rifle rounds pose an unreasonable threat to our communities and should be fully regulated under the National Firearms Act consistent with the intent and history of the law.”But the actions also demonstrate the limitations of Biden’s ability to address gun violence to the degree that many advocates have long called for without the cooperation of Congress—particularly Chipman’s nomination. The ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015, and the former special agent’s role as an outspoken supporter of gun reform makes the outlook for his confirmation murky in a closely divided Senate.“The president will continue to reiterate his message, which is that we need Congress to act,” an administration official told reporters on Wednesday. “These are policies that are bipartisan with the American people—the vast majority of people support universal background checks, support other actions to reduce gun violence in this country. It is long, long past time for Congress to act.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.