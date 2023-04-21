Chartiers Valley Primary learning remotely due to water main break

Due to a water main break, the Chartiers Valley Primary School in the Chartiers Valley School District, Allegheny County will be remote Friday.

Students will need to log into Infinite Campus for attendance.

Students in grades 3-12 are not impacted and will attend classes as scheduled.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council charged with rape, 11 Investigates confirms Driver hospitalized after school bus crashes into house in West Mifflin 7 men arrested for robbing truckers, rest stop visitors of thousands in cash, jewelry VIDEO: Search for homicide suspect underway after man’s suspicious death in New Castle DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Sample HTML block