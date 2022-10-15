Charting the Global Economy: IMF Warns of Deteriorating Outlook

Vince Golle and Molly Smith
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast and stressed that economies are becoming increasingly vulnerable to monetary policy missteps that compound headwinds from the war in Ukraine and sluggishness in China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A widely followed gauge of underlying consumer prices in the US accelerated to a 40-year high. Persistent inflation is raising prospects the Federal Reserve will adhere to a stout monetary policy strategy, fueling a surge in the dollar that has economic and financial repercussions for the rest of the world.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

World

The IMF warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy, cutting its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, from 2.9% seen in July, adding that it sees a 25% probability that growth will slow to less than 2%. The risk of policy miscalculation has risen sharply as growth remains fragile and markets show signs of stress, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook. About one-third of the global economy risks contracting next year, with the US, European Union and China all continuing to stall.

Several years of supply-chain instability are pushing an increasing number of US retail companies to shift some production from China to North America. The unrelenting problems have convinced some executives that it’s time to rethink the corporate playbook of the past several decades.

UK

The UK remained gripped by financial market turmoil. Prime Minister Liz Truss reacted by firing her chancellor and reversing part of her tax cut package. But Bloomberg Economics calculates she still needs to find £24 billion more to return the debt to a sustainable track.

US

A closely watched measure of consumer prices rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high in September, pressuring the Fed to raise interest rates even more aggressively to stamp out persistent inflation.

Retail sales stalled last month as shoppers grew more guarded about discretionary purchases amid the worst inflationary environment in decades and rising interest rates. Seven of 13 retail categories declined, including a drop in receipts at auto dealers, furniture outlets, sporting goods stores and electronics merchants.

Europe

Europe’s energy crunch will likely trigger a contraction in the German economy next year for only the third time since the financial crisis, according to updated government forecasts. Gross domestic product is set to shrink by 0.4% in 2023 as soaring power costs crimp industrial output and dampen consumer spending, slashing a forecast of 2.5% expansion made at the end of April.

Inflation in Norway and Denmark unexpectedly surged to new multi-decade highs last month, dispelling expectations that price growth in the Nordic region has peaked and raising the risk of deeper recessions. Denmark’s inflation rate rose to 10% in September, reaching double digits for the first time in four decades, while price growth in Norway accelerated to 6.9% -- the fastest pace in 34 years.

Asia

Bloomberg Economics has sketched out four scenarios for China’s economy over the decades ahead, with a base case of 4.6% growth on average over the next decade. Their model suggests a growth rate above 5% over that time period — as predicted pre-pandemic — is now out of reach, due to the lasting impact of Covid Zero policies, a faster decline in fertility than previously expected and lower investment due to a gradually shrinking real estate sector.

China used a controversial tool to inject funds into policy banks for the first time in more than two years, as Beijing increasingly relies on the semi-official lenders to support the economy while monetary easing is constrained by rising global interest rates. The relaunch of the tool suggests the government is seeking every possible way to expand the funding source for policy banks.

The Bank of Korea raised its seven-day repurchase rate a half-percentage point to a 10-year high of 3%. Two board members of the South Korean central bank voted against the decision as concerns over slowing growth and a downturn in the property market fueled renewed caution over the central bank’s policy trajectory.

Emerging Markets

Brazil’s consumer prices fell for the third consecutive month, burnishing President Jair Bolsonaro’s economic credentials ahead of the second round of presidential elections on Oct. 30. Official data showed the monthly inflation rate fell 0.29% in September, the largest drop for the month since the start of the data series in 1980.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam to Put Lender Under ‘Special Scrutiny’ After Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank will place Saigon Commercial Bank under “special scrutiny” after customers pulled their savings from its branches for several days this week.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US to Give

  • Credit Suisse prepares Swiss business sales to raise capital - FT

    The parts that are being considered for sale include a stake in the SIX Group, which runs the Zurich stock exchange, an 8.6% holding in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds, two specialist Swiss banks, Pfandbriefbank and Bank-Now and Swisscard, a joint venture with American Express, the newspaper added. "We will update on progress on our comprehensive strategy review when we announce our third-quarter earnings," Credit Suisse told Reuters in an emailed statement. The hotel could be worth 400 million Swiss francs, as reported by finance blog Inside Paradeplatz early this month.

  • Japan Voices Concern on Currency Swings After 32-Year Yen Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will take “bold action” to stem currency volatility if needed, issuing its clearest warning yet of possible intervention after the yen touched a 32-year-low. Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US to Give

  • Check your passwords: Rockford among top cities in the US for identity theft

    We are in the internet age of identity theft and unfortunately Rockford is a hotbed for it, according to one new report.

  • Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 61% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Ascent Resources Plc ( LON:AST ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Diesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US to Give Another $725 Million in

  • 11 Best Micro-Cap Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best micro-cap stocks to invest in. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Micro-Cap Stocks To Invest In. Large-cap and mega-cap stocks have been hammered hard in 2022, amid rampant inflation, rising interest rates, and global supply […]

  • Your guide to N.C. oysters, from the salty sea to the half-shell

    In honor of oyster season, here's a look at the state of the bivalve in North Carolina

  • Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72

    STORY: Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 72. His career spanned more than four decades, including roles in the James Bond films, and starring in the 1990’s British TV series ‘Cracker’ as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward Fitzgerald. Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, the actor changed his name as a homage to celebrated jazz musician John Coltrane. He played a string of key television roles before winning international fame, but perhaps none as big – or larger than life – as Hagrid. He spoke about the part in 2001, after the release of the first film. "Oh, it would have been sacrilegious, it would have been completely inappropriate to do anything other than the book. Really, because children are very particular and they would notice if you were to do anything wrong ... Jo Rowling, who wrote it, said I was the only man to play Hagrid." J.K. Rowling led the tributes on Twitter, calling Coltrane an "incredible talent," adding "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.” Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her condolences, saying his role in the crime series "Cracker" was her favorite. Coltrane died in a Scottish hospital, according to reporting by Britain's PA Media. He is survived by his sister, two children, and their mother.

  • Wall Street banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom, some beat forecasts

    (Reuters) -Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard, but investors saw a silver lining with some banks beating estimates. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co's showed a slide in net income after turbulent markets choked off investment banking activity and lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers who fall behind on payments. "We're in an environment where it's kind of odd," said JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, who said that while the bank was "hoping for the best, we always remain vigilant and are prepared for bad outcomes."

  • The Long Shot by Kate Bingham and Tim Hames review: a vaccine success story – who cares if they were ‘insiders’?

    “Not only were we building the plane as we were flying it,” writes Kate Bingham, appointed by Boris Johnson in May 2020 to chair the UK Vaccine Task Force, “we were flying in the dark and simultaneously writing the instruction manual, and fielding endless petty questions from air traffic control asking about the strength of the orange juice we were serving to passengers.”

  • Classic Nature Journal: Tall trees of the Smokies inspired early naturalists

    For anyone interested in natural history, "Wild America" by Roger Tory Peterson is a compelling book.

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • ‘I’m Sorry ... Mr. Snowflake’: Trump Gets Stark Reality Check From Rep. Jamie Raskin

    The Maryland Democrat gave no credence to Trump's reply to a subpoena from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • We're Heading for a Stagflationary Crisis Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen

    The rise in inflation may not be a short-term phenomenon: we may be entering a new era of Great Stagflationary Instability.

  • Video shows Nancy Pelosi on January 6 talking to Mike Pence, who was still in a garage under the Capitol: 'Don't let anybody know where you are'

    Pelosi said she worried about Pence still being in the Capitol building, and advised him to keep his location secret.

  • Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions

    Video shows file boxes being loaded onto a plane carrying Trump from Mar-a-Lago to his New Jersey golf club.

  • $31 trillion may seem a fanciful number, but U.S. debt will soon hit your wallet hard

    The $31 trillion national debt is a record high for the U.S. — and one we should all be concerned about.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly

    The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.

  • Here's where stocks and inflation could be headed next after the market's stunning reversal

    Any relief rally that takes hold in the stock market could send the S&P 500 to its first big resistance test around 3,914, said Katie Stockton.