Charting oil's convulsions

Data: FactSet; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Oil prices remain high and volatile, but have backed off the surge that started with Russia's invasion.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Traders are weighing a mix of bulling and bearish forces, including reduced Russian barrels, COVID restrictions in China, and nuclear talks with Iran that could bring more supplies.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.