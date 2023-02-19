Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.051

The board of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving CA$0.051 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 2,184% of what it was earning. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 45.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could get very high, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.54 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.612. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.3% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Chartwell Retirement Residences' EPS has fallen by approximately 27% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Chartwell Retirement Residences' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Chartwell Retirement Residences has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

